Minnesota Mixed Bag: Minnesota Sportsmen’s Show comes to Canterbury, Jan. 16-18

Shakopee, Minn. — The 2026 Minnesota Sportsmen’s Show is set for Jan. 16-18 at Canterbury Park in Shakopee. The show – a resort, lodge, and products show – offers people the chance to explore resort and outfitter options, see the latest in fishing gear and electronics, and take in a seminar from Joe Henry or Ted Takasaki.

Other show features include Bwana Jim’s Wildlife Show and a live trout pond where you can catch rainbows to take home for a fresh fish dinner.

Show hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 16; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 17; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 18. Admission is $12 for adults, $6 for youth ages 10-15, and free for kids age 9 and under. For more information, visit mnresortshow.com

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Streams of Thought: What do you think of Minnesota’s party-hunting law for deer?

Minnesota hunter takes massive Roosevelt’s elk that could be an Alaskan record

Wild turkey virus discovered in Minnesota

FRESHWATER FISHING HALL OFFERS YOUTH WRITING CONTEST WITH CASH PRIZES

Hayward, Wis. — The Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame reminds young people to submit entries to the Lindsay Sale-Youth Writing Contest by Jan. 10, 2026. Hall officials encourage stories about your most memorable fishing trip. Prizes are available for first place ($300), second ($200), and third ($100.)

Winners will be announced by May 15, and winning stories will be published in the spring issue of the hall’s “Splash” newsletter. The contest is open to youth between the ages of 12 and 15 (parental consent required). All stories must be the work of the entrant, without the use of AI. Stories need to be between 200 and 500 words long.

Complete contest details are available online.



MINNESOTA FISHING HALL OF FAME NAMES 2026 CLASS

Little Falls, Minn. — The ballots are in, and the Minnesota Fishing Hall of Fame has announced the class of 2026.

To be recognized later this year for their contributions to angling in Minnesota are Brian Brosdahl, Outdoor News columnist Steve Carney, Ron Kiffmeyer, Thorne Brothers, and Marine General.

These individuals and organizations have each made a lasting impact on sportfishing in Minnesota, and will be recognized among the hall of fame’s “Legends,” according to HOF officials.

WISCONSIN CONFIRMS CWD IN CLARK COUNTY DEER

Madison, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the first positive test result for chronic wasting disease in a wild deer in west-central Wisconsin’s Clark County.

The deer was a hunter-harvested adult doe and was not harvested within 10 miles of any other county.

Clark County was already under a two-year baiting and feeding ban prior to the detection. That ban will be extended for another three years and will reset following any future detections, as required by state law. Because the detection was not within 10 miles of any county lines, no other counties are affected by a baiting and feeding ban from this detection.