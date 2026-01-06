Missouri now requires migratory bird hunting permit for nonresidents

Jefferson City, Mo. — Nonresident hunters visiting Missouri who want to pursue waterfowl, doves, and woodcocks are now required to purchase a new Non-Resident Migratory Bird Permit for $60.

The new permit is part of a broader set of permit price adjustments by the Missouri Department of Conservation. The new Non-Resident Migratory Bird Permit is needed to hunt until the end of the bird season, which is Feb. 6. Starting with the 2026–27 migratory-bird hunting season, all nonresidents must purchase the Non-Resident Migratory Bird Permit between Jan. 1 and Feb. 6.

While the number of nonresident hunters is low compared to resident hunters, a public opinion survey by the MDC and other public feedback showed Missourians generally support raising the costs of nonresident hunting permits to bring them more in line with those of surrounding states.

The move comes as Missouri also is changing regulations to spring turkey hunting that will reduce the nonresident harvest limit from two bearded turkeys to one. Nonresident landowners will maintain a harvest limit of two bearded birds with only one allowed to be harvested during the first seven days of the season.

Changes also will allow hunters who are successful during the youth season to harvest a second bird during the first week of the regular season.