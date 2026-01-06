Iowa DNR reminds paddlers that water is dangerously cold despite spring-like air temps

With a couple of above average temperatures forecast this week, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds all paddlers that water temperatures remain dangerously cool even though air temperatures feel more like spring.

“Many paddlers, especially those just starting out, don’t realize how cold the water really is,” said Todd Robertson, Iowa DNR River Programs Water Trails coordinator. “The water is still dangerously cold, and cold-water shock and hypothermia can set in quickly.

“Dress for the water temperature, not the air, and expect to go into the water,” he said. “A wet or dry suit and a life jacket are crucial to remain safe.”

Review these simple safety tips before you head out on the water this winter.