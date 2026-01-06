Tuesday, January 6th, 2026
Iowa DNR reminds paddlers that water is dangerously cold despite spring-like air temps

Paddlers at this time of year are reminded that cold-water shock and hypothermia can set in quickly. (Stock photo)

With a couple of above average temperatures forecast this week, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds all paddlers that water temperatures remain dangerously cool even though air temperatures feel more like spring.

“Many paddlers, especially those just starting out, don’t realize how cold the water really is,” said Todd Robertson, Iowa DNR River Programs Water Trails coordinator. “The water is still dangerously cold, and cold-water shock and hypothermia can set in quickly.

“Dress for the water temperature, not the air, and expect to go into the water,” he said. “A wet or dry suit and a life jacket are crucial to remain safe.”

Review these simple safety tips before you head out on the water this winter.

  • Don’t paddle alone. Especially in winter, use a buddy system.
  • Always wear a life jacket.
  • Choose a shorter paddling trip so you can adjust for any issues, like low water and falling temperatures.
  • Check water levels to make sure you won’t need to get in and out of your boat and drag it.
  • Make sure the entire water trail route and water body you are paddling is open on both rivers and lakes. Ice jams can form and water freeze as temperatures drop throughout the day.
  • Stay away from wood/branch piles and debris, usually found on the outside of river bends, that can pull you underwater and hold you there with little chance of escape.
  • Paddle with a group who is experienced in cold water paddling.
  • Wear a dry suit or wet suit, along with layers of wool fabrics to help avoid hypothermia or cold water shock. Outer garments should be water- and wind- proof. Dress for the water temperature, not the air.
  • Bring along a dry bag with a set of extra clothes you can change into if you get wet, a first-aid kit and a protected cell phone or weather radio.
  • Let a friend or loved one know where you are going and when you are expected to return. It will be easier to find you if you need help.

Illinois’ Outdoor Calendar

Outdoor News January 6, 2026

A look at upcoming outdoors-related events from across Illinois published in the Jan. 9, 2026 edition of Outdoor News.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.