Wisconsin Mixed Bag: Ethical Hunter Award nominations due Jan. 31

Madison – The DNR is accepting nominations for the 2025 Wisconsin Ethical Hunter Award, with the winner selected based on exceptional moral actions and character while in the field.

Since 1997 the award recognizes a hunter whose action is symbolic of Wisconsin’s hunting heritage. This honor represents an outdoor tradition enjoyed responsibly, respectfully, and safely.

Anyone may nominate a licensed Wisconsin hunter for the award for their actions during the 2025 calendar year. Although many nominations result from the gun deer season, ethical actions can occur during any hunting season throughout the year. A five-person committee reviews the nominations and selects the person deemed most deserving of this award.

Written nominations must contain the name, address and phone number of the witness or witnesses, or the person must be aware of the behavior which led to the nomination.

The public is encouraged to submit nominations via mail or email by Jan. 31 to: Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, C/O Renee Thok, DNR hunter education administrator, 2421 Darwin Road, Madison, WI 53704-3109, or Renee.Thok@wisconsin.gov.

Madison — Wisconsin’s annual Winter Free Fishing Weekend will run Jan. 17-18 and offers more than just a chance to hook a fish – it is a great way to enter the ice fishing world, share time with friends and family, learn about Wisconsin’s aquatic resources and put some delicious food on the table.

On this weekend, residents and nonresidents may fish most state waters without buying a fishing license, trout stamp or salmon stamp (see exceptions regarding trout waters). All other regulations remain in effect.

While most trout streams are open during the early release season on Free Fishing Weekend, there are trout streams, spring ponds and lakes that are closed to trout fishing. For trout streams that are open, only artificial lures are allowed, and anglers must release all trout caught.

To help get started, the DNR offers loaner ice fishing equipment at 19 loaner sites around the state. Locations with ice fishing equipment will have an “IF” next to their name. Hours and available equipment vary, so contact the site in advance.

DNR Hosting Six Job Fairs in January, February

Madison — The DNR will host six job fairs across the state in January and February in Spooner, Woodruff, Oshkosh, Milladore, Milwaukee and Fitchburg.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak one-on-one with DNR staff, ask questions, explore a variety of natural resources and environmental protection roles and learn how to apply online as new job postings become available. The job fairs will run: Saturday, Jan. 17, Spooner, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Woodruff, Wednesday, Jan. 21, 3-7 p.m.; Oshkosh, Friday, Jan. 23, 4-7 p.m.; Milladore, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 5-8 p.m.; Milwaukee, Saturday, Jan. 31, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Fitchburg, Sunday, Feb. 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Freshwater Fishing Hall Offers Youth Writing Contest with Cash Prizes

Hayward, Wis. — The Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame reminds young people to submit entries to the Lindsay Sale-Youth Writing Contest by Jan. 10, 2026. The Hall encourages stories about your most memorable fishing trip. Prizes are available for 1st place ($300), 2nd ($200) and 3rd ($100).

Winners will be announced by May 15 and winning stories will be published in the Spring issue of the Hall’s “Splash” newsletter. The contest is open to youth between the ages of 12 and 15 (parental consent required). Limit one entry per person. All stories must be the work of the entrant, without the use of AI. Stories need to be between 200 and 500 words long, and entries will be judged by qualified outdoor journalists, photographers, and educators.

Complete contest details are available online at: www.freshwater-fishing.org/lindsay-sale-tinney-award-entry-form/

USFWS, Friends Group Hosting Jan. 10 Kids’ Fishing Outing on Mississippi River Backwaters

Winona, Minn. — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and Friends of the Refuge Headwaters will host the annual kids’ ice fishing outing Saturday, Jan. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon at the McNally boat landing on Prairie Island Drive, Winona, Minn. Children (recommended ages 6 through 13) and their families may join in this free event.

Children will be paired with experienced ice anglers who will assist them with hands-on ice fishing. Bait, tackle and fishing rods will be available, however, participants may bring their own ice fishing supplies and a bucket or folding chair to sit on. Hot chocolate and snacks will be provided.

To RSVP or for information, contact Stephanie Edeler at stephanie_edeler@fws.gov or call (507) 452-4232 or visit www.friendsoftherefugeheadwaters.org.