Ohio’s Outdoor Calendar

SPECIAL EVENTS

JAN. 25: Columbia Game Club flea market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Medina County Fairgrounds, 720 W. Smith Road, Medina. For more info, call Joe Najm, 440-845-6363.

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

JAN. 10: WTU Central Ohio Spring Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Makoy Center, 5462 N. Center St., Hilliard. For more info, call Joel Reynolds, 614-205-1037.

JAN. 17: WTU Tuscarawas County Second Amendment Freedom dinner, 4 p.m., New Philadelphia Elks, 1180 Union Ave. Northwest, Dover. For more info, call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

JAN. 17: WTU Fayette County chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Fayette County Fairgrounds Mahan Building, 213 Fairview Ave., Washington Court House. For more info, call Jamie May, 740-572-1624.

JAN. 24: WTU Miami Valley Second Amendment Freedom dinner, 5 p.m., Butler County Fairgrounds, 1715 Fairgrove Ave., Hamilton. For more info, call Don Boling, 513-300-9203.

JAN. 31: WTU Ohio Five Rivers Deer Camp, 4:30 p.m., Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton. For more info, call Joel Reynolds, 614-205-1037.

FEB. 6: WTU Buckeye Conservation chapter hunting heritage banquet, 5:30 p.m., event center at Violet Woods, 10190 Blacklick-Eastern Road, Pickerington. For more info, call Steve Ferryman, 614-633-5986.

FEB. 7: WTU Shelby County Second Amendment Freedom dinner, 4:30 p.m., The Palazzo, 309 S. Main St., Botkins. For more info, call Don Wilson, 937-638-2938.

FEB. 21: WTU Black River chapter Hunters Night Out, 4 p.m., Lorain County Fairgrounds Building 19, 2300 Fairgrounds Road, Wellington. For more info, call Greg Hyer, 440-458-2621.

FEB. 21: WTU Appalachian Mountain Second Amendment Freedom dinner, 5 p.m., Ross County Fairgrounds multipurpose building, 344 Fairgrounds Road, Chillicothe. For more info, call Joe Duty, 740-804-7066.

FEB. 28: WTU Champaign County chapter banquet, 5 p.m., Champaign County Fairgrounds, 384 Park Ave., Urbana. For more info, call Keith McNutt, 937-508-6291.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Outdoor News Subscription services, ATTN: Calendar Ohio Outdoor News, PO Box 1010 Delaware, OH 43015 or email to mmoore@outdoornews.com

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

Bealsville Sportsmen’s Club: 48826 Center Ridge Road, Bealsville, OH. Shoots planned for March 3, April 7, May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4. Championship, Sept. 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more info, call Mike Louden, 740-391-8174.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. 3rd Saturday of every month. 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sporting Clay 3 Bird Shoot.

East Knox Lions Club: 22430 Coshocton Road, Howard. Turkey shoots planned for Sept. 24 through Nov. 26, Sundays only. For more info, call Chris Fletcher, 740-358-6399.

Lake Milton Fish & Game: 4374 Bedell Rd. Berlin Center, OH, 44401. For more info call David Puz, 330-240-8128. 3D Shoots. Registration: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Leipsic Fishing & Hunting: 10605 Road H, Ottawa, OH. For more info call Josh Palte, 419-969-4805. 3rd Sunday of every month March-September, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Ottawa.

Lone Eagle Bowmen: 2276 Seeman St. SW, Sparta. Shoots planned for April 6, May 4, June 1, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7, and Sept. 21. For more info, visit www.loneeaglebowmen.com or call Matt Williams, 330-575-0744. Open to the public and crossbows welcome.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: N. Royalton Grounds, 19300 Ridge Rd, North Royalton. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035. www.scsasportsmen.com. Registration 8 a.m.- 11a.m.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: Chatham Grounds. 5370 Erhart Rd. Chatham, Medina Co. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035.

SEASON DATES

JAN. 3-6: Muzzleloader deer season.

JAN. 31: Squirrel season closes.

FEB. 1: Deer archery closes.

FEB. 28: Cottontail rabbit season closes.

MEETINGS

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Black River Game Club: 1st Tuesday of every month, North Park Community Center, 1229 Elm St., Grafton. For more info, call Steve Fedyk, 440-773-3769.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fairport Harbor Rod & Reel Assoc: 3rd Thurs. every month, 6-30 Club Grounds. For more info call Dale Mullen, 440-413-9689.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Gallia County Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Hubbard Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Little Miami NWTF: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Shannon Mermann, 513-673-4309.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworth Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.