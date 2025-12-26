Grayling stocking gets a boost from Michigan DNR and partners

After a successful first year reintroduction of Arctic grayling in several waterways in 2025, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and tribal partners are preparing to increase plants in 2026.

DNR fisheries officials are hoping to collect at least 1 million Arctic grayling from what’s now four year-classes of broodstock at the Marquette State Fish Hatchery in early spring 2026, increasing production from about 800,000 eggs for 2025 – the first year of stream reintroductions in nearly a century.

