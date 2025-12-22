New York Mixed Bag: New online hunter education course now available

Albany — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is now recognizing a third option for online hunter education certification.

Recademics is a New York State online hunter education course promoted as being “built for hunters, by hunters.” Instructors cover essential safety, ethics, and field skills with real-life hunting videos and scenario-based lessons. Flash cards and review quizzes throughout the course help participants review what they’ve learned.

This course is a delegated provider for a Hunter Education Certificate that is valid in all 50 states, Canada and Mexico. The cost of the course is $39.99.

To learn more, visit the DEC website.

Fish Creek Ponds Campground Now Available For 2026 Camping Reservations

Saranac Lake, N.Y. — DEC recently announced that camping reservations for Fish Creek Ponds Campground near Saranac Lake in the northern Adirondacks became available for the 2026 season on Dec. 15. Reservations, usually allowed in a nine-month window prior to arrival date, were on hold this past fall while DEC renumbered campsites to correct non-sequential campsite numbers in the facility.

Also, new family/group sites were created which will accommodate additional people, more vehicles, and more equipment quantities than typical campsites. DEC’s website said family sites are larger than typical campsites and can usually accommodate up to 12 people, four vehicles, four tents or two hard-wheeled equipment, or one hard-wheeled equipment and two tents. Maximum equipment size and site-specific limitations are listed with the site details. Family sites also have up to two picnic tables and two fireplaces/fire rings.

To help campers better acclimate to the renumbering at the facility, notes have been added to the individual campsites denoting the previous site number(s). Reservations will be available six months in advance of desired arrival dates, and the six-month advance window will remain in effect for the 2026 season at this facility.

For more information, visit https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/camping, or call DEC’s Bureau of Recreation at 518-457-2500.

Steelhead Fishing Clinic Dec. 29

Newfane, N.Y. — DEC is hosting a free “learn to fish” clinic at Fisherman’s Park at Burt Dam on Eighteenmile Creek, Monday, Dec. 29 from 9:30 a.m to noon. The clinic is geared toward teaching the basics of float fishing for steelhead. Participants will learn about the proper equipment, common rigs and baits/lures used, and the mechanics of float fishing for steelhead.

Registration is required and is limited to 12 participants only.

Register and to view additional event details here.

Christmas Bird Count Continues Through Jan. 5, 2026

Albany — The 126th New York State Christmas Bird Count began Dec. 14 and runs through Jan. 5, 2026. Created by the National Audubon Society, the NYS Ornithological Association serves as the centerpiece for the bird count in the Empire State. Community science is vital to helping researchers and scientists understand bird populations. Along with contributing to eBird, joining a bird count can be a fun, helpful, and insightful opportunity to connect with the birds and birding community near you.

One event in New York will take place at the Five Rivers Environmental Education Center, which is hosting a New Year’s Bird Count with Hudson-Mohawk Bird Club on Jan, 1, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. To register, call 518-475-0291.

Meanwhile, bird counts typically cover a circular territory with a 15-mile radius set up by the Audubon Society. Small parties covere an assigned areas within the circle over a 24 hour time period. To learn more about the bird count and find a circle to cover, visit: https://www.audubon.org/community-science/christmas-bird-count.

Foam Cooler Ban Starts Jan. 1, 2026 in New York

Albany — Beginning Jan. 1, 2026, New York State’s Foam Ban will be expanded to include polystyrene foam coolers and other containers designed or intended to be used for cold storage, adding even stronger protections to reduce plastic pollution, keep the recycling stream clean, and encourage the switch to more sustainable container and packaging options in New York State.

Starting Jan. 1, 2026, no covered food service provider, manufacturer or store will be allowed to sell, offer for sale, or distribute expanded polystyrene containers that are not wholly encapsulated or encased within a more durable container, and are designed or intended to be used for cold storage, including, but not limited to, coolers and ice chests.

A 2025 Survey of NYS Residents conducted by University at Buffalo in partnership with NYSDEC demonstrated that more than 70% of NYS residents agree there is too much single-use plastic, plastic waste poses significant environmental risks, and we must tackle the issue right now. More than 70% of NYS residents also agree that reusables are better for the environment than single use.

For more information about the new requirements visit NYSDEC’s Polystyrene Foam Ban webpage.