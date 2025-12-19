In what may be the final podcast of the year and in conjunction with the Dec. 26 issue of New York Outdoor News, host Dan Ladd looks back on the top stories of 2025, which include crossbows, freshwater fishing records, e-tags and bass tournaments. Also, before weighing on what might be ahead in 2026, Dan also talks about the recent death of a hunter in Pennsylvania killed during a deer drive and how some in the hunting community might be overreacting in calling out the popular hunting method.
Episode 87 — Looking back on New York’s biggest outdoors stories from 2025
