Top topics on Outdoor News Radio this week include a Minnesota deer season recap with Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman. Then Sharon Stiteler, the Birdchick, joins the program to talk about the recent common eider sighting in Minnesota, goshawks, and preview the Christmas Bird Count. North-central Minnesota fishing guide Tony Roach runs down the latest on ice conditions and the hot bite across the hard-water belt. Tim Lesmeister and Drieslein talk about Missouri’s lower nonresident wild turkey limit, a possible state parks “endorsement,” and remember Wisconsin’s George Meyer.
Episode 571 – Deer harvest, nongame birds, Tony Roach, Missouri turkeys, remembering George Meyer
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Minnesota study to look at activities of bears, bobcats, coyotes in Duluth area’s urban locations
The Natural Resources Research Institute at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and the Minnesota DNR are kicking off a long-term carnivore
Wisconsin’s Buffalo County gives up wide 8-pointer during archery season
Even with a temperature near 80 degrees on the second day of Wisconsin bow season, Mitch Stamm, of Altoona, didn’t
MN Daily Update: Don’t wait too long to clean your rifle after shooting it
Don’t wait too long after shooting your rifle to get it cleaned. Tim Lesmeister explains why.