Minnesota DNR permanently protects 16,000 acres in northland

St. Paul — This fall, the Minnesota DNR finalized one of its largest land acquisitions in recent history, resulting in the permanent protection of nearly 16,000 acres of forested land across a 10-county area in northern Minnesota.

This action ensures these lands will remain forested into the future, securing the broad range of habitat, recreation, economic, and other benefits these lands provide.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to protect these forests, lakes, and waterways – now and for generations to come. This land will expand outdoor recreation access and preserve critical habitat,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said. “Public lands are essential to Minnesota’s environmental stewardship, identity, and economy, and we appreciate the collaboration of our partners as we work to steward and conserve these lands for the future.”

The acquisition is the culmination of two separate efforts made possible in partnership with The Conservation Fund, Northern Waters Land Trust, and multiple Minnesota counties.

The efforts began with TCF purchasing land from PotlatchDeltic Corporation between 2018 and 2022, with the intent of preserving large blocks of forest land. The DNR and counties then worked in collaboration to identify their respective acquisition priorities and secure funding.

“For the benefit of all Minnesotans and the state’s economy, we’re expanding recreational access, helping local wildlife thrive, and ensuring that working forests can keep working,” said Kim Berns-Melhus, Minnesota state director at TCF. “This outcome protects jobs in the forest industry, protects the lands we all need and love, and protects our shared heritage for future generations to enjoy.”

In one transaction, with funding from the Minnesota Legacy Outdoor Heritage Fund, the DNR collaborated with NWLT and the counties to strategically select 10,675 acres within Aitkin, Becker, Carlton, Cass, Crow Wing, Hubbard, Itasca, Koochiching, and Wadena counties. These lands will expand existing wildlife management areas, scientific and natural areas, and state forests.

“By keeping these forested lands forested, we are strengthening the ecological health of our region and creating new opportunities for people to explore and enjoy the outdoors,” said Annie Knight, executive director of Northern Waters Land Trust. “These lands will continue to support clean water, thriving wildlife habitat, and the connection communities feel to Minnesota’s natural places.”

In the second transaction, the DNR acquired 5,120 acres in St. Louis County using Reinvest in Minnesota dollars. These lands will expand and consolidate ownership in existing state forests, creating larger, contiguous blocks of DNR land.

“This project will benefit local economies, wildlife habitat, and the public well into the future,” said Jason Meyer, St. Louis County director of Land and Minerals. “The collaborative effort of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and St. Louis County proved successful in consolidating important and productive forestlands for wildlife habitat and sustainable forest products, while securing the land for public use. It is projects like these that help strengthen local communities by providing economic, environmental, and recreational opportunities for the good of the region.”

As with all land the DNR manages, the mix of management purposes and allowable activities will vary based on the specific land designation. For example, wildlife management areas are managed for wildlife production and to provide hunting, fishing, and wildlife-watching opportunities, whereas scientific and natural areas preserve some of the last remaining habitat for Minnesota’s rarest plants and animals and are open to recreational activities that do not disturb natural conditions.

State forests support multiple benefits including habitat, clean air and water, carbon sequestration and storage, sustainable forest products, and a variety of recreational activities.

More information about Minnesota’s state-managed public lands can be found on the DNR website.