Minnesota DNR gets serious with its statewide WMA planning, target completion date now set

While updated plans have been completed for some of Minnesota’s “big” wildlife management areas during the past two years (Mille Lacs, Whitewater, Carlos Avery, for example), a DNR effort to establish a statewide “system” plan for both WMAs and aquatic management areas has languished at sea, slowing seeking shore.
But the pace toward landfall has increased of late, with a renewed and focused DNR effort to develop a plan that’s intended to “create a statewide framework for managing WMAs and AMAs more consistently and holistically.”