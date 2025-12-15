Monday, December 15th, 2025
Pennsylvania’s Outdoor Calendar

ARCHERY/SHOOTS

Allen County Archers: 3D archery shoot third Saturday of each month. H. Kelley, 8 S. Seltzer St., Wapakoneta. For more info, call Howard Kelley, 419-953-2861.

Beaver Creek Sportsman Club: 14480 Washingtonville Road, Washingtonville. Every Monday Turkey Shoot, reg. 6 p.m. For more info, call Glenn 330-770-8027.

Bolivar Sportsman’s Club Shoots: 11286 Bolivar Strasburg Road NW, Bolivar, www.bolivarsportsmansclub.org. Archery shoots 1st Sunday of each month. Reg. 7 a.m.-2 p.m. For more, call 724-639-0360.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, Ohio. For more info, call David McLaughlin, 937-631-9552. Tuesday and Sunday open to the public year-round.

Clover Leaf Archery Club: 3D shoots 2nd and 5th Sundays year-round 7-11 a.m. at club in Quakertown. For info, call Randy Freed 267-253-1453.

Coshocton County Sportsmen’s Club: Every Tuesday Open Trap. For more info, call Karl Steiner, 740-763-2243.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Pennsylvania Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar.

At least four weeks prior to your event provide date, time, place, organization name and a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Pennsylvania Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or email paoutdoornews@atlanticbb.net or mail to:

Pennsylvania Outdoor News Subscription Services, ATTN: Calendar P.O. Box 1393, Altoona, PA 16603-1393

Kill’um Buck Longrifle Blackpowder Muzzleloader Shoot Club: 2260 E. West Salem Road, Creston, Ohio. For info, call Carole Fry, 330-435-4408. Meets the first Sunday of the month, 11 a.m.

McDonald Sportsmen: 2 trap, 2 skeet fields every Thursday 5:30-10 p.m. For info, 412-417-5151.

Rainbow Bowmen: Indoor range winter target league, open shooting and family nights. Outdoor range target and 3D leagues. 1205 Baker Road, Franklin. For info, see Facebook page.

Swatara Archers: Pine Grove. Third Sunday of every month archery shoots, 7-1 p.m. For info, call 570-345-6254.

United Bowhunters of PA: 907 Derbyshire Ave. Mechanicsburg. For info, call Gene King 215-287-5029.

West Chester Gun Club: Shoots 10-3 Sundays and 3-7 Tuesdays at the club. Trap shooting only. Call 610-696-4577.

West Shore Sportsmen’s Association: 500 Ridge Road, Lewisberry. HP Rifle, 9 a.m., one Sunday a month. For info, call 717-932-2780 or visit www.shore-sportsmen.org.

MEETINGS

Allegheny County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Fourth Tuesday 6 p.m., Homestead United Presbyterian Church, Homestead. For more information, call Mike Stoudt, 412-461-5650.

Oil City Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Monday 7:30 p.m., Old Monarch Park, Franklin. For info, call Ray Swidorsky, 814-676-1961.

Uniontown Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Tuesday 6 p.m., Farmington. For more information, call Charles McCormick, 724-437-8121.

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

JAN. 10: Whitetails Unlimited Snyder/Union County PA Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 2 p.m. Warrior Run FD Social Hall. For info, 570-428-5726.

JAN. 17: Whitetails Unlimited Pennsylvania Pocono Deer Camp banquet, 2 p.m. Amber Palace, 228 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre. For info 570-814-7648.

JAN. 25: Whitetails Unlimited Elk County PA adult bingo noon at Wildwoods Bar & Grill, St. Marys. For info, 814-834-3052.

JAN. 30: Penn’s Woods Spurs NWTF Chapter 2026 Hunting Heritage banquet, 5:30 at Export Moose Lodge No. 234, 5903 Washington Ave., Export. For info, 724-244-3440.

JAN. 31: Whitetails Unlimited Cumberland County PA Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 2 p.m. Carlisle Fire & Rescue. For info, 717-443-7627.

FEB. 21: Whitetails Unlimited Lycoming County Chapter Whitetails Night Out, 2 p.m., Hughesville VFW, 30 S. Railroad St., Hughesville. For info, 570-772-3024.

SPECIAL EVENTS

JAN. 9-11: Fourth annual Elk Lake Vol. Fire Co. Coyote Hunt 2026 midnight Jan. 9 to 3 p.m. Jan. 11, 11550 State Route 3001, Montrose. For info, 570-278-2771.

FEB. 28: Yellow Breeches Anglers Big Fishing and Outdoor Show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Patrick’s Activity Center, 87 Marsh Drive, Carlisle. For info, 717-713-1161.

