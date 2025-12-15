Monday, December 15th, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Monday, December 15th, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Leaders commit to 15-year Chesapeake Bay restoration plan

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro named chair of Chesapeake executive council.

Baltimore — In an important show of unity, the region’s governors and federal partners recently agreed to a Chesapeake Bay restoration plan for the next 15 years.

At a Chesapeake Executive Council meeting in Baltimore, a host of state and federal leaders committed to the latest version of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement – including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Also committed were Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, EPA Deputy Administrator David Fotouhi and Chair of the Chesapeake Bay Commission Maryland State Sen. Sara Love.

The council elected Shapiro as its next chair, marking the first time in more than two decades a Pennsylvania governor has led the group.

MORE COVERAGE FROM PENNSYLVANIA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Notes off a soiled cuff: Upcoming Pennsylvania flintlock season last of its kind

Pennsylvania hunter killed in a large deer drive

Heavy bears highlight Pennsylvania’s 2025 hunting season

Since 1983, versions of this agreement have held together the bay restoration partnership, a decades-long effort that has become a national model for different levels of government cooperating to meet common environmental goals.

Separately from the bay agreement, in 2010 states committed to a 2025 deadline for meeting legally binding commitments to reduce nitrogen, phosphorus, and sediment pollution. This requirement was enshrined alongside other goals in the 2014 bay agreement.

While states have made notable progress, from oyster restoration to upgrading sewage treatment plants, they did not meet the pollution-reduction targets by 2025.

In late 2024, the federal and state restoration partners committed to revising the Bay Agreement by the end of this year to update goals and incorporate new science that promises to more efficiently restore the bay.

Throughout the process, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation advocated for a strong agreement that: Affirms state commitments to meet legally required pollution reductions; Provides accountability with a uniform deadline across goals and a midpoint assessment; and, Factors in growing challenges from climate change.

After input from CBF and other advocates, the final bay agreement revision includes improvements over the July draft. It now has a uniform deadline of 2040, as well as a 2033 midpoint check in that offers a chance to adapt to the latest science.

It also reaffirms the legally-binding pollution reductions states must meet. The council today also approved a charge to develop by July 1 recommendations on including the region’s seven federally recognized Indigenous tribes in the restoration partnership.

While the agreement is not as ambitious as what CBF called for, it remains critical, according to CBF President Hilary Harp Falk.

Because it sustains a historic partnership working to restore the bay, she noted, including governors of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, and New York, the mayor of the District of Columbia, state legislators with the Chesapeake Bay Commission, and leaders at the EPA and six other federal agencies.

“The revised bay agreement is what we need to keep progress alive,” she said. Even in a time of deep division and uncertainty, leaders from across the political spectrum still find common ground in restoring the Bay.”

But words alone won’t save the bay, Falk pointed out. Now is the time for bold action and thinking big.

“We must use what we’ve learned over the last 40 years to deliver lasting solutions for polluted runoff from farms, cities, and new development,” she said.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Pennsylvania’s Outdoor Calendar

Staff Report December 15, 2025

A look at outdoors-related events from across Pennsylvania published in the Dec. 19, 2025 edition of Outdoor News.

PLEASE READ

Accessing Your Full Subscription Just Got Easier. Introducing Single Sign On.

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Click Continue below.
  2. You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.
  3. Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!
  4. After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue.
  5. You’ll either:
    1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
    2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

One login. Every edition. Easy.

Let’s get you reading!

Continue...

PLEASE READ

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

• Click Continue below.

• You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.

• Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!

• After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue. You’ll either:

  1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
  2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

Continue...

GET THE OUTDOOR NEWS DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

Sign up for the Outdoor News Weekly Newsletter and get 6 months of FREE access to OutdoorNews.com – packed with hunting, fishing, and conservation news. No Catch.

This offer includes digital access only (not the printed edition)

Email Address(Required)
Password(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?(Required)

Help Shape the Future of OutdoorNews.com!

We know you love the outdoors—now we want to make OutdoorNews.com the ultimate destination for all things hunting, fishing, and conservation.

Take our brief 3 minute survey to share your thoughts, and help us build the best outdoor website on the planet. As a thank you, we’ll send you a special offer!

Together, we can make OutdoorNews.com even better.

Take the Survey

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.