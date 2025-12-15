First-ever Congressional rollbacks of public land use now law

On December 11, President Donald Trump signed a series of Congressional resolutions into law that rolled back Resource Management Plans (RMPs) and RMP amendments for millions of acres of Bureau of Land Management lands in Alaska, North Dakota, Montana, and Wyoming.

It marks the first time Congress has exercised the Congressional Review Act – which empowers the legislative branch to rescind federal agency rules – on land use plans built and implemented by federal land management agencies like the BLM, the U.S. Forest Service, the National Park Service, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

