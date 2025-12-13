Sunday, December 14th, 2025
New York DEC debuts new state lands reservation system for Long Island’s January deer hunt

The Reserve America online system, commonly used by campers in New York to make camping reservations, replaces the in-person reservation system for Long Island hunters on state-managed lands. (Stock photo)

Kings Point, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced that the 2026 firearms deer season in Suffolk County will begin Sunday, Jan. 4, and continue through Jan. 31, 2026.

New for the 2026 January deer hunting season, DEC has streamlined the reservation method to hunt on state-managed lands to an online system. Instead of requiring hunters to make an in-person reservation at the Ridge Hunter Check Station, hunters can now fully complete their reservation through Reserve America.

Reserve America is commonly used by campers in New York to make camping reservations at DEC campgrounds and NYS Parks. 

Long Island deer hunters will be required to create a free Reserve America account at the Reserve America website.

Hunters should note that this is different from the general Reserve America login used for camping reservations. Those with an existing  Reserve America login will need to create a new account. 

Long Island hunters will be able to make a hunting reservation for the same locations that have always been available during the January season.

The new system will open to initial reservations on Dec. 15, at 9 a.m. and remain open through Dec. 19 until 5 p.m. During this reservation window, hunters can make one reservation for any available day and hunting location. 

Starting Dec. 28, at 9 a.m., hunters can make additional reservations for remaining available hunting dates and areas up to one week in advance of the hunt date. Hunters will still be required to check in the day of the hunt at the appropriate hunter check station for all properties except Noyac and Barcelona Neck, for which permits will be emailed.

Step-by-step instructions on reserving a time and location on a DEC-managed property are available on DEC’s Hunting on Long Island webpage.

For further information on regulations and public lands available for firearms hunting in January, visit January Firearms Deer Hunting Season in Suffolk County.

The regular bow hunting season for deer in Suffolk County will also continue through Jan. 31, 2026. Archery hunters can access select areas with the use of a managed land access permit.

