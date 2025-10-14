Iowa pheasant hunters eagerly await an Oct. 25 opener with high expectations

The phone calls began as soon as Iowa’s annual pheasant survey hit the internet. Hunters from across the state and the Midwest wanted to know, “Where’s the best place to hunt?” and “What do you expect hunting pressure to be?”

When you’re the one coordinating the survey and the numbers come in at the highest level in a generation, that’s to be expected.

“I expect our hunter numbers to be similar to 2023 when we had nearly 84,000 resident and nonresident pheasant hunters,” said Todd Bogenschutz, upland wildlife biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR). “If we hit 90,000, that would be the highest in years.”

Based on the expected hunter participation, Bogenschutz estimates that Iowa could see between 600,000 and 700,000 roosters bagged this fall. If more hunters show up? That number could hit 750,000. Iowa’s pheasant season opens October 25.

“Crop harvest will likely be 70-80 percent, which is similar to last year and if that’s the case, we could have a tremendous start to the season,” he said.

Excitement in the hunting community is due to the jump in pheasant numbers, thanks to a string of mild winters and cooperative springs. The statewide average of 28 birds per route is the highest since 2005.

Regionally, the northwest region was the highest since 2005; northeast region was the highest since 1998; west-central was similar to last year; east-central highest since 2007; south-central highest since 2017; and southeast, highest since 2020.

“Last year was a decent year for pheasant hunting. 2023 was a good year for pheasant hunting. This year could be excellent,” Bogenschutz said.

While much of the focus will be on northwest Iowa, don’t overlook other regions just because its not included in the highest densities on the map, he said.

There are pockets of good bird numbers in each region, but good numbers is relative, he said. For example, in the southwest region, the average count was eight birds per route, which is double from 2024. “Within that region, there are some areas with more birds than others. It comes down to managing expectations,” he said.

The Iowa DNR has resources available to hunters online, including a hunting atlas identifying all the public lands open to hunting, information on private lands enrolled in a habitat improvement program that allows public access (IHAP), the August roadside survey, and a link to the 100th anniversary of pheasant hunting in Iowa page, that includes a link to the Pheasants Forever online store and more.

Bogenschutz said it would be a great time for hunters who haven’t pursued ring-necks in a while to come back to Iowa’s prairies this fall.

“Some parts of the state will be fantastic; others not as good, but if hunters do some scouting and know how to identify good habitat, they should have success,” he said.

With the expected uptick in hunters, Bogenschutz said part of the season preparation should include a hunting plan. The hunting plan outlines how the hunt will unfold – keeping other hunters in sight while walking in line through the fields, review hunter’s zone of fire, wear more than the minimum amount of blaze orange and keep an eye on the dogs in heavy cover.

“The hunting plan gets everyone on the same page, with a goal of having a fun, safe, successful hunt,” he said.

A century of pheasant hunting

The Iowa DNR and Pheasants Forever are celebrating 100 years of pheasant hunting in the Hawkeye State. The first season was held Oct. 20-22, 1925, when 13 counties in north-central Iowa were opened to pheasant hunting. Hunters were allowed a three-rooster limit, for a half-day of hunting. An estimated 75,000 hunters participated.

Hunters can commemorate the 100th anniversary by purchasing a hard card featuring Iowa Pheasants Forever Print of the Year. Pheasants Forever is offering commemorative apparel featuring both the 100 Years of Pheasant Hunting graphic and PF logo through an online, pop-up store, for a limited time.

Pheasant season details

Oct. 25 — Jan. 10, 2026

Youth only pheasant season – Iowa residents only, age 15 or younger — Oct. 18-19