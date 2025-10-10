Host Dan Ladd sits down with Rick Vladyka, a man who works at so many levels to promote hunting, fishing and conservation in eastern New York and the entire state of New York. Rick has coached shotgun shooting sports, including trap shooting, at the high school and collegiate level and continues to serve in leadership roles among sportsman’s groups and shooting clubs at the local and regional level.
Episode 82: Rick Vladyka – The Involved Conservationist
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Illinois trout stocking delayed until possibly Halloween
The only luck a trout fishing die-hard will have when the season opens
Oct. 18 will be to maybe
Adam Eisele wins WISCO Bass championship, AOY award
Adam Eisele, of Fort Atkinson, won the WISCO Bass Fishing Crown Championship Tournament Sept. 14, and for the fifth straight
Wisconsin Mixed Bag: Natural Resources Board to meet Oct. 22
The Natural Resources Board (NRB) will meet at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 22, in Madison. The public may attend or