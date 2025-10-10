On this week’s show, expert advice for mid-season bowhunting success. Florence County offers great fall colors now, along with outstanding hunting, fishing, and recreational trails. Help support public land management when you buy a hunting or fishing license. Jeff heads to Alexandria, Minnesota for the World Walleye Championship. Dan is working on his Deer Hunt Wisconsin TV Special.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 2041
