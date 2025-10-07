Ohio’s Outdoor Calendar

SPECIAL EVENTS

SEPT. 20: Sporting Family Workshop, Eastern Hills Rod, Gun and Conservation Club, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., 5595 Anstaett Road, Batavia. For more info, call Wayne Kuhn, 513-319-3418 or log onto www.sportingwomen.org.

NOV. 22: Muskingum Valley Outdoor Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Lyndsley’s Banquet Barn, 4060 New Riley Road, Dresden. For more info, call Chuck Berry, 740-607-8944.

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

OCT. 3: WTU Holmes County chapter Hunters Night Out, 5 p.m., Holmes County Fairgrounds Harvest Ridge Building, 8882 St. Route 39, Millersburg. For more info, call Rick Schafer, 330-231-7700.

OCT. 4: WTU Conotton Creek Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Scio American Legion, 38175 Crimm Road, Scio. For more information, call 740-491-8672.

OCT. 10: WTU Deer Creek chapter Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., St. George Event Center, 144 30th St. NW, Canton. For more info, call Matt Williams, 330-575-0744.

OCT. 11: WTU Erie County/North Coast Hunters Night Out, 5 p.m., American Legion Post No. 83, 3615 Hayes Ave., Sandusky. For more info, call Tony Mann, 419-656-7985.

OCT. 24: WTU Magic City chapter Second Amendment Freedom dinner, 5 p.m., Barberton Moose, 250 31st. St., Barberton. For more info, call Dale Farmer, 330-607-5317.

OCT. 25: WTU Big Walnut Creek American Freedom dinner, 5 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 236 Pennsylvania Ave., Delaware. For more info, call Justin Ross, 614-774-8784.

OCT. 25: WTU Mid-Ohio Valley chapter American Freedom dinner, 5 p.m., Washington County Fairgrounds Jr. Fair building, 922 Front St., Marietta. For more info, call Jana and Brian Bauman, 740-706-0612.

NOV. 1: WTU Auglaize County Second Amendment Freedom dinner, 5 p.m., Aug laize County Fairgrounds, Piehl Arena, 1001 Fairview Drive, Wapakoneta. For more info, call David Bates, 419-234-6915.

NOV. 1: WTU Muskingum Valley Second Amendment Freedom Dinner, 5 p.m., Muskingum County Fairgrounds Veterans Building, 1300 Pershing Road, Zanesville. For more info, call Kent Papageorge, 740-270-9075.

NOV. 8: WTU Mosquito Creek chapter Second Amendment Freedom dinner, 5 p.m., Yankee Lake Ballroom, 1814 State Route 7, Brookfield. For more info, call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

NOV. 21-22: WTU East Central Ohio Deer Camp, 5 p.m., Lake Park Pavilion, 23253 State Route 83 N., Coshocton. For more info, call Brian Henry, 614-679-3464.

NOV. 26: WTU Sugar Creek Deer Camp, 5 p.m., The Ponds Venue, 10547 Manchester Ave. SW, Beach City. For more info, call Dennis Malloy, 330-507-9489.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

Bealsville Sportsmen’s Club: 48826 Center Ridge Road, Bealsville, OH. Shoots planned for March 3, April 7, May 5, June 2, July 7, Aug. 4. Championship, Sept. 1, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more info, call Mike Louden, 740-391-8174.

Clark County Sportsman’s Club: 3450 Ballentine Pike, Springfield, OH. 3rd Saturday of every month. 8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sporting Clay 3 Bird Shoot.

East Knox Lions Club: 22430 Coshocton Road, Howard. Turkey shoots planned for Sept. 24 through Nov. 26, Sundays only. For more info, call Chris Fletcher, 740-358-6399.

Lake Milton Fish & Game: 4374 Bedell Rd. Berlin Center, OH, 44401. For more info call David Puz, 330-240-8128. 3D Shoots. Registration: 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Leipsic Fishing & Hunting: 10605 Road H, Ottawa, OH. For more info call Josh Palte, 419-969-4805. 3rd Sunday of every month March-September, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., Ottawa.

Lone Eagle Bowmen: 2276 Seeman St. SW, Sparta. Shoots planned for April 6, May 4, June 1, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 7, and Sept. 21. For more info, visit www.loneeaglebowmen.com or call Matt Williams, 330-575-0744. Open to the public and crossbows welcome.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: N. Royalton Grounds, 19300 Ridge Rd, North Royalton. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035. www.scsasportsmen.com. Registration 8 a.m.- 11a.m.

South Cuyahoga Bowmen: Chatham Grounds. 5370 Erhart Rd. Chatham, Medina Co. For more info call Bill Kuhar, 330-635-1035.

SEASON DATES

SEPT. 27: Deer archery opens.

OCT. 1-26: Fall turkey season.

NOV. 7-30: Ruffed grouse season.

NOV. 22-23: Youth deer gun season.

DEC. 1-7: Regular deer gun season.

DEC. 20-21: Bonus deer gun season.

JAN. 3-6: Muzzleloader deer season.

FEB. 1: Deer archery closes.

MEETINGS

Anthony Wayne Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Mon. 7 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Kristen Allen Withrow, 513-659-5989.

Central Ohio Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Columbus. For more info call Tony DiNovo, 740-747-0933.

Cincinnati Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7 p.m., Loveland. For more info call Mary Joyce Thomas, 513-617-7079.

Dry Fork Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Okeana. For more info call Fred Boehner, 513-899-4592.

Fairfield Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fairfield. For more info call Robert Kraft, 513-868-3430.

Fairport Harbor Rod & Reel Assoc: 3rd Thurs. every month, 6-30 Club Grounds. For more info call Dale Mullen, 440-413-9689.

Fremont Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Tues. 7 p.m., Fremont. For more info call Dan Summersett, 419-202-3618.

Gallia County Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of each month, 6:30 p.m., Gallia County Gun Club. For more info call Eric Clary, 740-208-1498.

Hamilton Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wed. 6:30 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Frederick Quick, 513-894-2414.

Headwaters Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly Bath Nature Preserve, Bath Township. For more info call Ivan Hack, 440-897-3855.

Hocking County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. 7 p.m., Logan. For more info call William Cox, 740-385-6632.

Hubbard Conservation Club: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Mike 330-534-4895.

Lawrence County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Sat. 5 p.m., Pedro. For more info call Stacie Burton, 740-646-6208.

Little Miami NWTF: 2nd Wed. of every month. For more info call Shannon Mermann, 513-673-4309.

Martin L. Davey Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 7 p.m., Ravenna. For more info call John Nelson, 330-677-5260.

Medina Chapter Izaak Walton League: 2nd Sat. 6:20 p.m., Medina. For more info call Faye Jessie, 330-722-6853.

Monroeville-Huron County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. 8 p.m., Monroeville. For more info call Richard Pheiffer, 419-668-4116.

Mount Healthy Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. 8 p.m., Cincinnati. For more info call Mary Burdett, 513-418-2382.

Seven Mile Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Thurs. 8 p.m., Hamilton. For more info call Jeff Burton, 513-726-4362.

Tallawanda Chapter Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. 7 p.m., Oxford. For more info call Ronald Cox, 513-461-3838.

Tiffin-Seneca Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. 7:30 p.m., Tiffin. For more info call Rob Weaver, 419-618-6489.

Wadsworth Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., Wadsworth. For more info call Matthew Porter, 330-331-8406.

Wayne County Chapter Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. 7 p.m., West Salem. For more info call Linda Peterson, 330-603-5617.

Western Reserve Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, Willoughby. For more info call Jim Storer, 440-946-8757.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Outdoor News Subscription services, ATTN: Calendar Ohio Outdoor News, PO Box 1010 Delaware, OH 43015 or email to mmoore@outdoornews.com