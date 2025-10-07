Ohio’s fall burn rules now in effect

Columbus — Fall burning regulations went into effect on Oct. 1, and with dry conditions throughout the state the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Forestry and the Ohio State Fire Marshal urge Ohioans to take precautions and follow the state’s outdoor burning regulations if they plan to burn debris.

State law dictates that outdoor burning is prohibited in unincorporated areas from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during October and November.

Various areas in the state are seeing abnormally dry and moderate to severe drought conditions that can pose an elevated risk of wildfires. ODNR and the State Fire Marshal encourage anyone thinking about burning to take no chances and be safe.

Elevated wildfire risk and burning restrictions occur in the fall due to the abundance of dry grass, weeds, and leaves on the ground. Gusty winds and low humidity can make a seemingly safe fire burn more intensely and escape control. If a fire escapes control, contact the local fire department immediately. An escaped wildfire, even one burning in grass or weeds, is dangerous, according to the ODNR.

Residents can take measures to prevent accidental wildfires, including avoiding burning trash and debris, keeping grass trimmed, not discarding cigarettes and other smoking materials outside, postponing fireworks, and avoiding open cooking fires or campfires.