Wisconsin Wardens at Work: Landowner hunting exemptions do have limits

Exceptions for Wisconsin landowners hunting rabbits and squirrels on their property are not always well understood or are often overlooked.

In part, the hunting regulations for the fall of 2024 and spring of 2025 state, “The owner or occupant of any land and members of the family may, without a license and subject to all other restrictions except seasons, hunt their own property for rabbit and squirrel year-round.”

Cross a fence, even with permission, or go onto state land, or enter another’s land, and now that landowner needs a small game license to shoot rabbits because he is off his own land.

