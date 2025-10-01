Wisconsin DNR forester killed by lightning strike remembered as family man, avid outdoorsman

Town of Kewaskum, Wis. — Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Senior Forester Adam Zirbel died Sept. 22 after being struck by lightning in the Kettle Moraine State Forest Northern Unit east of Kewaskum. Zirbel worked out of the DNR’s Plymouth Office.

Zirbel, 48, of Plymouth, is survived by his wife, Beth, and three children, Lincoln (15), Lennex (12), and Stormy (9). A funeral service will be held Oct. 4 at Ryan Funeral Home in Deforest.

On Sept. 22, Zirbel was working near the New Fane Trail Area in the state forest.

DNR Warden Supervisor Juan Gomez was a friend and coworker of Zirbel at the Plymouth DNR office. He said the area where Zirbel was found had recently been treated with herbicide by a contractor to control invasive vegetation. Gomez said it is likely Zirbel was doing a follow-up inspection to see what the kill rate of the herbicide was.

A fast moving storm system moved through southeast Wisconsin the morning of Sept. 22. A Facebook post at 9:26 a.m. on Sept. 22 from the US National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan Wisconsin office said, “Storms have weakened and no longer pose a severe threat.”

The post went on to say the main hazards were brief gusty winds and frequent lightning. A lightning strike was documented in the area at 10:15 that morning.

Zirbel did not arrive that afternoon to pick his son up after school. That was unprecedented for him. Zirbel’s wife and son called his cell phone but got no response. Beth Zirbel went to the Plymouth DNR office and found his personal vehicle but not his work truck.

Beth Zirbel contacted people in the DNR office, and Gomez was called to see if he knew of Zirbel’s whereabouts.

“I had not seen or heard from Adam all day,” Gomez said. “I immediately reached out to my warden team and notified them and requested that they come back on and assist with the search for Adam’s vehicle. The Kettles is 33,000 acres and we did not know exactly where he was.”

Gomez assigned his team to search areas based on where they were coming from. He also contacted Sheboygan and Fond du lac county sheriff departments who sent personnel to assist in the search. Meanwhile, staff members from the Plymouth DNR office were notified of the situation.

“Without being asked, with no hesitation, they all came back to the office and jumped in work vehicles to go and look for Adam,” Gomez said.

Gomez said Zirbel’s truck was located on County Line Road south of New Fane Trails parking lot.

“Once we determined that he was south of that County Line Road, and in Washington County, we had to make notification to Washington County for jurisdiction purposes,” Gomez said.

The Kewaskum Fire Department was also notified. They responded, but Zirbel was located around 300 yards from the road before they arrived on scene.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division investigated the incident along with the DNR and Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation determined a lightning strike caused the death.

“Adam dedicated his life to the service of others as a father, husband, community leader and DNR forester,” Washington County Sheriff Martin Schulteis said in a press release. “We are better off because of Adam’s contributions to society, and he will be missed by many.”

Gomez said Zirbel was a great husband and father.

“His family meant a lot to him,” Gomez said. “He did a lot with his kids and supported them, went to every sporting event possible for them.”

Zirbel was a graduate of Sun Prairie High School. In 2001, he got a degree in Forest Management from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

He worked as a forester and wildland firefighter in western Wisconsin and northern Minnesota before taking the position in Plymouth as Forester-Senior of the Kettle Moraine State Forest Northern Unit.

He was an avid outdoorsman skilled at fishing and hunting. Every summer he vacationed in northern Wisconsin with his wife, Beth, and three children. He was an avid Wisconsin sports fan cheering for the Badgers, Packers and Brewers.

Zirbel’s family extended heartfelt thanks to Gomez and Adam’s colleagues at the Plymouth DNR office who led the search for him and to Sheboygan, Washington, Fond du Lac County authorities and the Kewaskum Fire Department.