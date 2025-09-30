Sun, heat greet hunters, but ducks were plentiful in some areas of Minnesota on opener

Opening weekend of the 2025 Minnesota duck season had a little bit of everything for the state’s roughly 50,000 waterfowl hunters.

Lots of blue sky. Unseasonably warm morning weather that turned into balmy, summer-like afternoons. Just enough wind, at least in most areas, to keep decoys listing and ducks moving. And, of course, plenty of hungry mosquitoes. In a state with 87 counties and four distinct habitat types or biomes covering nearly 87,000 square miles, hunter success will vary – and it sure did during this year’s duck opener.

