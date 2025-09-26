Wisconsin DNR forester dies after being struck by lightning

West Bend, Wis. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Department announced that a forester employed by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources died after being struck by lightning on Monday, Sept. 22.

The victim has been identified as Adam Zirbel, a 48-year-old from Plymouth, Wis.

At around 7 p.m. on Sept. 22, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Kewaskum Fire Department, assisted in a search that was already underway by DNR and Fond du Lac County authorities.

The sheriff’s office said Zirbel was working in the New Fane Trail area that day and had not returned home. Zirbel’s vehicle had been found in Fond du Lac County, and the search track was moving towards the Washington County/Fond du Lac County line.

The victim was located deceased in a wooded area at around 7:40 p.m. in the Town of Kewaskum, the sheriff’s office said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Division investigated, along with the Wisconsin DNR, and the Washington County Medical Examiner’s Office. The investigation revealed that a lightning strike caused the death. Investigators verified that there was a documented lightning strike in that area around 10:15 a.m. that day, the sheriff’s office said.

“Adam dedicated his life to the service of others as a father, husband, community leader, and DNR forester,” Sheriff Martin Schulteis said. “We are better off because of Adam’s contributions to society and he will be missed by many. He died performing a civil service to the people of Wisconsin, and for that, we are all forever grateful for his service.”