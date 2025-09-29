New York Mixed Bag: Creel surveys return to pair of Lake Champlain tributaries

Plattsburgh, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced the third year of the river creel survey of the Saranac and Boquet Rivers, tributaries to Lake Champlain. This survey is a central part of Lake Champlain Fish and Wildlife Management Cooperative’s salmon assessment and restoration efforts.

The survey began Sept. 15, and is focused on the Atlantic salmon spawning runs in the Saranac and Boquet rivers. Anglers will be asked to voluntarily participate in the survey by providing information about their day of fishing. Collected data will include an angler’s preferred target species, the number of fish caught and harvested, and the angler’s satisfaction with the salmon fishery. If the angler allows, biological data will be collected from fish caught (length, presence of fin clips, number of sea lamprey wounds, and a genetic sample).

Survey sites on the Saranac River include the Green Street fishing access, Allen Street (private), and the fishing pool below Imperial Dam in the city of Plattsburgh. The Boquet River sites include the stretch of river from the town of Willsboro boat launch at Gilliland Park upstream to the fishing pool just below the cascades. A survey report will be released in 2026.

MORE COVERAGE FROM NEW YORK OUTDOOR NEWS:

Dan Ladd: Drought conditions take a toll across New York

Junior big game hunt runs Oct. 11-13 in New York; here’s what to know

New York’s Cayuga County wind turbine project being scrutinized

Over 1,200 Students Participating In NYSHS Clay Target League Fall Season

Albany — The fall season is underway for 1,252 student athletes on 95 high schools teams participating in New York State High School Clay Target League programs. The NYSHSCTL is a part of the USA Clay Target League, which provides clay target shooting sports as an extracurricular activity to thousands of schools nationwide.

“The League provides schools with the opportunity to give their students an place to develop their confidence, sportsmanship, and teamwork without the high costs and limited playing opportunities of traditional sport, John Nelson, President of the USACTL, said. “ Clay target shooting sports are accessible to everyone, and the opportunity to participate on their school’s team influences athlete’s lives for the better.”

Nelson said over 13,000 new athletes joined the League across the country through their school’s teams this year, thanks to the efforts of the shooting ranges, coaches, and parents that make teams flourish. More than 4,00+ students on 174 high school teams participated in League programs in New York in 2025. A list of schools that participate is on the League’s website.



DEC Seeks Entries For Annual Arbor Day Poster Contest

Albany — DEC recently announced the launch of the annual Arbor Day Poster contest, encouraging photographers and artists of all ages to submit images that capture the power and beauty of trees. Submissions should reflect this year’s theme, “Trees for the Future,” expressing through original photos or artwork the connections between people and trees, the importance of planting trees for future generations, and the role of trees in providing resilience in a changing climate.

The annual Arbor Day Poster contest is sponsored by the New York State Arbor Day Committee, which includes DEC, the Department of Agriculture and Markets, the Empire State Forestry Foundation, the New York State Arborists Association, and Sylvamo North America. Entries must feature trees growing within New York State, be of acceptable image resolution, and are limited to one per person. To enter, read the complete contest rules and submit entries using the online submission form.

The winning image will be featured on the 2026 Arbor Day poster. The poster is distributed across the state for Arbor Day celebrations, the New York State Fair, schools, libraries, local conservation councils, and other events. DEC will accept submissions on behalf of the New York State Arbor Day Committee through Nov. 30.

For more information, visit https://dec.ny.gov/ or email arborday@dec.ny.gov.

Invasive Laurel Wilt Confirmed on Long Island

Kings Park, N.Y. — DEC has confirmed that Laurel wilt, an invasive fungal disease that affects sassafras and spicebush, was detected on Long Island this summer, marking the first discovery of the deadly plant disease in New York State.

Originating in Asia and first identified in the U.S. in Georgia in 2002, the disease is now present in multiple southeastern states, with the northernmost cases prior to the New York find occurring in Kentucky and Virginia. Laurel wilt is spread by the invasive redbay ambrosia beetle, which introduces the fungus when it tunnels into the stems and branches of host plants, leaving behind the fungal spores.

Laurel wilt kills trees and shrubs in the laurel family. In New York, native species at risk are sassafras and spicebush. Despite its name, mountain laurel is not in this family and is not impacted by the disease. The loss of sassafras and spicebush could have wide-ranging impacts on southern New York’s forests and wildlife. Both species provide food and shelter for birds, pollinators, and mammals.

Signs of laurel wilt to look for include the sudden wilting of leaves; Dark streaking of sapwood, a layer of living tissue, beneath the bark; Small entry holes on the branches, trunk, or roots, which are sometimes surrounded by fine sawdust-like “toothpicks” pushed out from the bark.

Learn more at DEC’s laurel wild webpage.