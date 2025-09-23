Three Ohio officers earn national ‘Officer of Year’ honors

Columbus — Three Ohio wildlife officers were recently honored with Officer of the Year awards from national conservation organizations, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

Ohio wildlife officer Craig Barr, assigned to Allen County, was named Ohio Wildlife Officer of the Year by Shikar-Safari Club International. Ohio wildlife officer Chad Grote, assigned to Marion County, was recognized by the Mississippi Flyway Council as the 2025 Waterfowl Protection Officer of the Year. Lake Erie Law Enforcement Supervisor Matt Leibengood, assigned to Lake Erie, was named 2025 Officer of the Year by the Association of Midwest Fish and Game Law Enforcement Officers.

Shikar-Safari Club International is a conservation-based organization that presents annual awards to deserving wildlife law enforcement officers in all states, provinces, and territories in the U.S. and Canada. The annual award honors an officer whose efforts show outstanding performance and achievement among commissioned conservation law enforcement personnel.

Barr has 20 years of service and has served Allen County since 2006. Officer Barr is a member of the Wildlife Officer Bike Patrol Unit and serves as an instructor in both the cadet training academy and advanced training. He is enthusiastic about public engagement and plays an active role in the Hunting with Heroes event in Allen County, according to the Division of Wildlife. In addition to his on-duty dedication, he volunteers his personal time and resources to give back to veterans through Walleyes for Wounded Heroes.

The Waterfowl Protection Officer of the Year award is presented to a law enforcement officer who exhibits exceptional dedication and service to the protection of the Mississippi Flyway’s waterfowl populations.

Grote was recognized for his leadership in waterfowl enforcement, education, and bird identification. He has served central Ohio and the Marion County area for the last 19 years. This region includes a premier waterfowl hunting destination, Big Island Wildlife Area.

Officer Grote worked with local conservation organizations to establish public hunting opportunities on hundreds of acres. He also serves as the lead instructor for the Division of Wildlife’s waterfowl training and identification team and as a field training officer.

Each year, the Association of Midwest Fish and Game Law Enforcement Officers recognizes an individual in any of its member agencies with an Officer of the Year award. The award honors an officer who shows dedication to conservation and public service.

Lake Erie Law Enforcement Supervisor Matt Leibengood has also served in Summit, Hancock, Seneca, and Sandusky counties as well as on Lake Erie over the course of 20 years. He currently leads a staff of investigators and wildlife officers who enforce the critically important commercial and sport fishing laws on Lake Erie.

In recent years, he has helped grow the Division of Wildlife’s Search, Rescue, and Tracking team. Officer Leibengood is also working with the pet and aquarium trade to limit the risk of establishing injurious aquatic invasive species. Officer Leibengood has demonstrated commitment to public service, outreach, and conservation through selfless service, according to the Division of Wildlife.