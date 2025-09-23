Michigan’s Outdoor Calendar

IMPORTANT DATE

SEPT. 26-29: Early elk hunt.

SEPT. 27: Duck season opens in the North Zone.

SEPT. 30: Early goose season ends in the Middle and South zones.

SEPT. 30: Trout fishing ends on designated waters.

OCT. 1: Archery deer season opens.

OCT. 4: Duck season opens in the Middle Zone.

OCT, 4-DEC. 19: Late goose hunt in the Middle Zone.

OCT. 10-31: Sharp-tailed grouse season.

OCT 16-19: Independence Hunt.

OCT. 18: Duck season opens in the South Zone.

OCT. 18-DEC. 14: Late goose season in the South Zone.

OCT. 29: Woodcock hunting season ends.

NOV. 14: Archery deer season ends.

NOV. 15-30: Firearms deer season statewide

NOV. 23: Duck season ends in the North Zone.

NOV. 30: Duck season ends in the Middle Zone.

NOV. 29-30: Two-day duck season in the North Zone.

DEC. 1: Archery deer season resumes.

DEC. 5-14: Muzzleloader deer season.

DEC. 13-14: Two-day duck season in the Middle Zone.

DEC. 13-21: Regular elk hunt.

DEC. 14: Duck season ends in the South Zone.

DEC. 15-JAN. 1: Late antlerless firearms deer season.

DEC. 16: Goose season ends in the North Zone.

DEC. 27-28: Two day duck season in the South Zone.

DEC. 27-JAN. 4, 2026: Extended goose season in the South Zone.

JAN. 1: Archery deer season ends.

JAN 31-FEB.9 2026: Extended goose season in South Zone.

ARCHERY

Dundee Sportsmans Club: DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call (734) 777-2719. 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

Isabella County Sportsmans Club: Archery 101 Workshop, July 19, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the clubhouse at 2872 Millbrook Rd. Mt Pleasant, MI 48858. Contact Brian Berg at (989) 444-8412 for more info.

Isabella County Sportsmans Club: 3D archery league every Wednesday night July 23-Sept. 24. Call Brian Berg at (989) 444-8412 for more info.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery shoots. 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Royal Oak Archers: Archery lessons, shoots, leagues. 2762 Orion Road, Oakland Township, MI 48363. For info call (248) 693-9799.

SHOOTING SPORTS

ATV Wilderness Adventure begins at 8 a.m. Sept. 28 in L’Anse. Call Mary Mervar at (906) 353-8808.

Big Bear Sportsmans Club: For more info call Dave Somset, (231) 362-3103. Every Sunday Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

Chesaning Area Conservation Club: 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For more info call Duane Moore at (989) 865-6940. Every Wednesday Trap, 6:30-10 p.m.

Detroit Sportsmen’s Congress, 49800 Dequindre Road, Shelby Twp., MI. Shooting sports and archery every Saturday and Sunday, May through September. Call Tom Morang (586) 876-4370 for more info.

Four Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association: 6777 Cline Road, Jeddo. For more info call (810) 327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com. Every Thurs. night indoor pistol shoot.

Lapeer County Sportsmen’s Club: 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579. Cowboy shooting, handgun, muzzleloading, rifle, shotgun, hunter’s education.

Livingston County Wildlife Conservation Club: Trap shoots every Tuesday 4 p.m.-dusk. For more info call (810) 231-1811.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For more info call Pete Cesaro, (248) 363-9109. Sporting clays: Thursdays 3-dusk, Saturdays 10-3 p.m., Sundays noon-dusk.

Oakland County Sportsmen’s Club: Shotgun, rifle,, and pistol shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter. Tuesdays trap shooting, 4 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsmans Club: 8731 West Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881. For more info call Mark Goss, (616) 642-9800. Open trap & skeet shooting every Tuesday 5 p.m.-dark and Sundays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rockford Sportsman Club: 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call (616) 866-4273 or visit www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com Skeet & Trap: Mondays 5-8:30 p.m., Thursdays 5-8:30 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. CMP, PRS22 action pistol events. Check our monthly calendar of events for dates and times.

West Walker Sportsman Club: 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For more info call Patrick Murray, (616) 453-5081. Open 7 days a week all year.

SHOWS/CLINICS

JAN. 8-11: Ultimate Fishing Show Detroit will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI 48347. Visit events@showspan.com or call (616) 447-2860 for more info.

JAN. 15-18: Grand Rapids Camper, Travel and RV Show will be held at Devos Place, 303 Monroe Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 48347. Visit events@showspan.com or call (616) 447-2860 for more info.

FEB. 11-15: Grand Rapids Boat Show will be held at Devos Place, 303 Monroe Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 48347. Visit events@showspan. com or call (616) 447-2860 for more info.

FEB. 12-15: Progressive Detroit Boat Show will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace,46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI 48374. Call Skylar Szymanski at (734) 261-0123 for more info.

FEB. 19-22: Outdoorama will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI 48347. Visit events@showspan.com or call (616) 447-2860 for more info.

MARCH 12-15: Ultimate Sports Show Grand Rapids will be held at Devos Place, 303 Monroe Ave., Grand Rapids, MI 48347. Visit events@showspan.com or call (616) 447-2860 for more info.

MARCH 12-15: Progressive Novi Boat Show will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace,46100 Grand River Ave., Novi, MI 48374. Call Skylar Szymanski at (734) 261-0123 for more info.

CONSERVATION CLUBS

Detroit Area Steelheaders: Last Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, (586) 524-8887.

Downriver Walleye Federation: 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30 p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, (248) 520-0116.

Freeland Conservation Club: 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call Ken Balden, (989) 695-2641.

Grand Blanc Huntsman’s Club: 2nd Sunday of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call (248) 321-9503.

Huron Valley Sportfishing Club: 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m., American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, (734) 847-7814.

Huron Valley Steelheaders: 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post #200. For more info call Carroll White, (734) 626-3112.

Metro-West Steelheaders: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors, (248) 225-4964.

Mid-Michigan United Sportsman Alliance: 2nd Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, (989) 831-4890.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Assoc.: 3rd Wednesday of the month except November, 8 p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, (248) 363-9109.

Multi-Lakes Conservation Club: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan, 48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, (248) 363-9109 or visit www.multilakes.com. Country breakfast, 2nd Sunday of every month, 9-noon; Tuesday Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; Friday Fish Fry, 5:30-8 p.m.

Post 46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club. For more info call John Wilde, (734) 646-6132.

Wayne County Quail Forever: 4th Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, (734) 782-0329 or (734) 771-5607.

Qua-Ke-Zik Sportsman’s Club: 2nd Tuesday of each month at 8731 Riverside Drive, Saranac, MI 48881. Call (616) 642-9800 or visit Quakezik.com for more information.

BANQUETS

SEPT. 27: Whitetails Unlimited White River Chapter Buck Fever begins at 4:30 p.m. at Rothbury Community Center, 7160 S. Oceana Drive, Rothbury, MI 49452. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 578-5667 for more info.

SEPT. 29: Whitetails Unlimited Grand Traverse Chapter Buck Fever begins at 5 p.m. at Boone’s Long Lake Inn, 7208 Secor Road, Traverse City, MI 49685. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 578-5667 for more info.

OCT. 4: 2025 ATV Wilderness Adventure will be held in Baraga County. Visit http://Keweenawbay.org for more info.

OCT. 7: Whitetails Unlimited Allegan Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at The Silo, 1071 32nd Street, Allegan, MI 49010. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 578-5667 for more info.

OCT. 9: Whitetails Unlimited Huron County MI Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Ubly Fox Club, 2351 Ubly Road, Bad Axe, MI 48413. Call Mike Brown at (989) 551-5123 for more info.

OCT. 11: Whitetails Unlimited Decatur Chapter Buck Fever begins at 5 p.m. at the VFW hall, 560 N. Phelps Street, Decatur, MI 49045. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 578-5667 for more info.

OCT. 16: Whitetails Unlimited South Macomb MI Chapter Banquet begins at 5: 30 p.m. at Gilberts Sportsman’s Club, 60125 Omo Road, Lenox, MI 48048. Call Kevin Lee at (248) 390-7541 for more info.

OCT. 18: Whitetails Unlimited 8th Annual Kaleva Area Buck Fever begins at 4:30 p.m. at Kaleva VFW Post, 13300 9 Mile Road,Kaleva. Call Bryson Waller (231) 527-5980 for more info.

OCT. 22: Whitetails Unlimited Clio MI Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at Five One Athletics, 4270 West Vienna Road, Clio, MI 48420. Call Fred Webber at (989) 619- 3481 for more info.

OCT. 30: Whitetails Unlimited Auburn/Bullock Creek MI Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Forest Edge Banquet Center, 4618 S. Eleven Mile Road,Auburn, MI 48611. Call Jason Maraskinen at (989) 486-1961 for more info.

NOV. 6: Whitetails Unlimited Gladwin County MI Chapter Banquet, 5:30 p.m. at Gladwin K of C Hall, 751 South M-18, Gladwin, MI 48624. Call Jason Maraskinen at (989) 486-1961 for more info.

NOV. 8: Whitetails Unlimited Chippewa Snow Chasers Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at American Legion 74, 7964 State Highway M123, Newberry, MI 49868. Call Mary Hyrns at (616) 490-8407 for more info.

DNR EVENTS

SEPT. 27: Tobico Marsh Survival Clinic begins at 10 a.m. at Saginaw Bay Visitor Center, 3582 State Park Drive, Bay City, MI 48706. Call (989) 667-0717 for more info.

MEETINGS

SEPT. 29: Board of Foresters meets at 3 p.m. Call Matt Watkeys at (906) 458-6965 for more info.

SEPT. 30: Tribal Co-management Citizens Fishery Advisory Committee meets at 6 p.m. Call Dave Caroffino at (231) 350-8654 for more info.