Michigan’s fall turkey hunt underway; here is what you need to know

Hunters may purchase just one fall turkey license this year. It’s valid for a bird of either sex on public or private land. The season runs through Nov. 14. (Stock photo)

Lansing — Michigan’s fall turkey season is an excellent way to enjoy the changing seasons while pursuing a gobbler for your holiday meal.

The season began Sept. 15 and runs through Nov. 14. Hunters may purchase one fall turkey license per year, which is valid for one bird of either sex on public and private lands within the designated fall turkey management unit.

Turkey management units

This year there are new turkey management units. Two large units have replaced the old 11-unit system.

Unit M (Upper Peninsula) has a license quota of 2,200. Licenses for this unit have reached the quota and are no longer available.

Unit I (Lower Peninsula, excluding Monroe County). has an unlimited quota of licenses.

Purchasing your license

Hunters may purchase a license over the counter from any license agent, online at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses or through the DNR Hunt Fish app. Hunters who purchase a fall turkey license through the DNR Hunt Fish app will receive a digital eHarvest tag on their mobile device immediately.

If you purchase a digital eHarvest tag, you must validate the tag immediately after harvest. There are two steps to validate.

Immediately after harvesting your turkey, open your eHarvest tag in the Hunt Fish mobile app and tap the validate button.

Enter your harvest date and ensure it matches the current date. Then, click the confirm button at the bottom.

To receive a physical tag, purchase your license at a license agent or online. After an online purchase, your paper kill tag will be mailed to you in seven to 10 business days.

Turkey patch program

Michigan’s Wild Turkey Cooperator Patch Program is coordinated by the Michigan chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, in partnership with the DNR. Anyone may purchase a patch for $8. Young hunters, 17 years old and younger, who have a valid turkey hunting license may receive a free patch.

Order a patch online and receive it in four to six weeks. Questions about the wild turkey cooperator patch? Email MichiganWildTurkeyPatch@yahoo.com.

Know before you go

Find information about licenses, regulations, hunting equipment and more in the 2025 Michigan Fall Turkey Hunting Regulations Summary found online at Michigan.gov/DNRRegs or download it to your phone from the DNR Hunt Fish app and take it with you wherever you go.

