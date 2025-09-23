Outdoor Observations: Water bodies with fish consumption advisories keep adding up in Michigan

Perfluoroalkyl, polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS), and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS) are man-made chemicals that resist breakdown in the environment and the bodies of people and critters, hence the moniker forever chemicals.
They’ve been widely used since the 1940s in a variety of products including fire extinguishing foam, chrome plating, electronics, textile and paper manufacturers, water-repellents, non-stick products, paints, sealants, even some personal care products, and more. The problem is they now seem to be widespread in the environment, too.