Tuesday, September 23rd, 2025
Michigan hunters can report grouse, woodcock activity online

Grouse and woodcock hunters voluntarily can report their hunting activity and see how hunters in other parts of Michigan are doing through the DNR’s new ruffed grouse and woodcock dashboard. (Stock photo)

Lansing — Just in time for Michigan’s ruffed grouse and American woodcock hunting seasons, hunters now have a new way to share information from their hunts.

The Michigan DNR has launched the Michigan Ruffed Grouse and Woodcock Dashboard, an electronic survey dashboard where hunters can report the number of grouse and woodcock they flush during trips afield.

Michigan hunters have a long history – going back to the 1950s – of cooperating with the DNR to share information on their ruffed grouse and woodcock season experiences. The new cooperator survey gives hunters the opportunity to view near real-time information from other grouse and woodcock hunters on flush rates per hour throughout the season. The new online format replaces the longtime paper survey, which had seen limited response in recent years.

“Grouse and woodcock hunters have always been some of our most dedicated partners in monitoring upland game birds,” said Adam Bump, DNR upland game bird specialist. “By recording flushes per hour, hunters can compare their experiences with others across the state, while also helping us track how each season is shaping up. This tool makes it easier than ever to contribute.”

MORE UPLAND BIRD COVERAGE FROM OUTDOOR NEWS:

Here’s why I need grouse hunting in my life

What can pheasant hunters expect from the 2025 season? Here’s the forecast from the Midwest

Hungarian partridge offer fast-flushes, challenging shots, and a taste of the Old World in America’s grasslands

Flush rates per hour offer hunters a standardized way to evaluate activity in different areas. By submitting their observations, hunters can see how their experiences compare with others in their favorite counties for hunting and across Michigan.

Participation is voluntary, and the survey is designed to be quick and easy to use. Many grouse and woodcock hunters already keep track of flush rates, so reporting requires little extra effort.

How to report

Open the Michigan Ruffed Grouse and Woodcock Dashboard then select “Submit a Report” to begin a report.

Next, add the date, county, hours hunted, information on use of dogs or accompanying hunters, and the number of flushes you observed for each species.

Check your entries, then tap “Submit.”

Use the dashboard to view totals by county and compare flushes per hour across Michigan. See grouse, woodcock or both species’ flush rates. Compare with hunters who use dogs, or with those who don’t.

This standardized metric helps hunters compare their own experiences with those of others.

“The new grouse and woodcock cooperator dashboard offers a great opportunity to participate in the upland bird hunting community,” Bump said. “The more participation, the better the information for all grouse and woodcock hunters. I encourage everyone to give it a try.”

Season details

American woodcock and ruffed grouse hunting seasons opened Monday, Sept. 15. Grouse season continues through Nov. 14 while woodcock season closes Oct. 29. Grouse season reopens Dec. 1-Jan. 1.

Find bag limits, hunting regulations and more in the 2025 Michigan Small Game Hunting Regulations Summary or at Michigan.gov/SmallGame.

Michigan’s Outdoor Calendar

Staff Report September 23, 2025

A look at upcoming outdoors-related events from across Michigan published in the Sept. 26, 2025 edition of Outdoor News.

PLEASE READ

Accessing Your Full Subscription Just Got Easier. Introducing Single Sign On.

 We’ve simplified things. Now you only need one password to access all your Outdoor News digital content.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Click Continue below.
  2. You’ll be taken to the OutdoorNews.com sign-in screen.
  3. Don’t have an account yet? Create one—it’s quick!
  4. After signing in, click the E-Edition Login button again. When the pop-up appears, just click Continue.
  5. You’ll either:
    1. Land on the e-edition selection screen (you’re in!)
    2. Be sent to a help page if we didn’t detect a subscription.

If you hit the help page, follow the directions so you don’t miss out on any of our great content.

One login. Every edition. Easy.

Let’s get you reading!

Continue...

