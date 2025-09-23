Early bowhunt kicks off in Ohio’s CWD surveillance area

Columbus — Hunters in Ohio have additional dates this season to pursue white-tailed deer in the chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance area, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

For the 2025-26 hunting season, the disease surveillance area includes all of Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties; Auglaize, Bath, Jackson, Monroe, Perry, and Richland townships in Allen County; Bucyrus, Dallas, and Tod townships in Crawford County; Marlboro, Oxford, and Troy townships in Delaware County; Delaware and Madison townships in Hancock County; Westfield Township in Morrow County; and Claibourne and Jackson townships in Union County.

The Division of Wildlife established earlier hunting seasons within the disease surveillance area to slow the spread of CWD by reducing deer numbers before the breeding season. Archery hunting season began Saturday, Sept. 13. An early gun hunting season is open from Saturday, Oct. 11 to Monday, Oct. 13.

Since the fall of 2020, 73 wild deer in Ohio have tested positive for CWD, all in Allen, Hardin, Marion, Morrow, and Wyandot counties (two in Allen, four in Hardin, 14 in Marion, one in Morrow, 52 in Wyandot). CWD is a fatal brain disease that impacts members of the deer family including white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, moose, and caribou. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no strong evidence that CWD is transmissible to humans.

Hunters are required to have a valid hunting license and deer permit to hunt, unless exempted. In the disease surveillance area, deer management permits and either-sex deer permits are valid starting Saturday, Sept. 13. Deer management permits can be used to hunt antlerless deer only and are valid on both public hunting areas and on private land until the end of the bonus deer gun hunting weekend, Sunday, Dec. 21. Check the 2025-26 Hunting and Trapping Regulations for more information.

CWD sampling is required for all deer harvested in the disease surveillance area Oct. 11-12 and Dec. 1-2. Staffed locations will be available during the mandatory sampling days at the addresses below:

Big Island Wildlife Area Headquarters: 5389 Larue- Prospect Road West, New Bloomington.

Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area Headquarters: 19100 CH 115, Harpster.

Wyandot County Fairgrounds: 10171 OH 53, Upper Sandusky.

Rural King: 233 American Blvd., Marion.

Hardin County Fairgrounds: 14134 County Road 140, Kenton.

Hog Creek Game Club: 11851 Stemple Road, Ada.

Delaware Wildlife Area Shooting Range: 1110 OH 229, Ashley.

Participation in testing is voluntary outside of the four mandatory days noted above. Hunters both inside and outside the surveillance area can drop their deer off at self-serve kiosks for testing throughout the deer season. A complete list of kiosk locations are available at ohiodnr.gov/cwd. Instructions for sample submission will be provided at the kiosk. Successful hunters are not required to surrender their deer.

Outside the disease surveillance area, any hunter who wishes to have a deer tested may submit their deer for testing at a kiosk or contact the Division of Wildlife’s CWD Hotline at 419-429-8322. Hunters may also test a harvested deer at the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory for a fee. Call 614-728-6220 for more information.

In addition to mandatory testing, the following regulations apply within the disease surveillance area:

The placement of or use of bait (salt, minerals, or any food) to attract or feed deer, as well as the hunting of deer by the aid of bait, is prohibited. Normal agricultural activities, including feeding of domestic animals, as well as hunting deer over food plots, naturally occurring or cultivated plants, and agriculture crops, are not prohibited.

The removal of a complete carcass or high-risk parts from the disease surveillance area is prohibited unless the carcass complies with deer carcass regulations, or the carcass is delivered to a certified taxidermist or processor within 24 hours of leaving the area.

The proper handling of carcasses, trims, and parts dramatically decreases the risk of spreading disease. Hunters should properly dispose of deer carcasses by double-bagging all high-risk parts (brain, spinal cord, eyes, and lymphoid tissue) and setting them out with their household garbage for trash pickup, when permitted by waste disposal facilities.

Those without trash pickup can double-bag the carcass and take it to a municipal solid waste landfill or bury the carcass at least 3 feet deep on the property of harvest. The Division of Wildlife provides dump sters in the disease surveillance area for proper carcass disposal. Additional information on carcass regulations, carcass disposal locations, and a complete list of certified processors and taxidermists can be found at ohiodnr.gov/cwd.

The Division of Wildlife has conducted routine surveillance for CWD since 2002, with more than 52,000 deer tested. The Division of Wildlife is responsible for protecting and managing Ohio’s fish and wildlife resources for the benefit of all Ohioans.

For more information about CWD, visit wildohio.gov, contact your county wildlife officer, or call 419-429-8322.