Pennsylvania DCNR designates new ATV rural route in Tioga County

Pennsylvania officials announced the first designated All-Terrain Vehicle Route to boost rural economies, set for the Borough of Westfield in Tioga County. The new process allows municipalities and trail managers to request ATV route designations, aimed at boosting rural economies and supporting the state’s $19 billion outdoor recreation industry. (Stock photo)

Westfield, Pa. — Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Mike Carroll and Pennsylvania State Forester Seth Cassell announced the first designated All-Terrain Vehicle Route to boost rural economies and the commonwealth’s $19 billion outdoor recreation industry.

Route 49 in the Borough of Westfield, Tioga County, is the first route approved under a new process where municipalities or regional organizations that manage trail networks can request an ATV route designation from PennDOT.

“Gov. Shapiro’s focus on Pennsylvania’s economy, travel safety, and supporting Pennsylvanians’ freedom were drivers in PennDOT’s decision to create this collaborative process,” Secretary Carroll said.

“Building on existing ATV trail successes, we’ve developed a way for ATV riders to travel safely and efficiently while supporting our rural economies. I look forward to supporting more growth in other communities across the commonwealth.”

Proposed routes cannot be an interstate or multi-lane highway and must connect ATV trails or other state, local, or the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources forest roads open to ATVs, or business destinations for ATV traffic.

PennDOT then conducts a Traffic and Engineering Study to evaluate various route safety factors such as traffic volume, speed limits, and lane widths. The new process was implemented following DCNR’s regional ATV trail network pilot in northcentral Pennsylvania.

The 3,700-foot section of Route 49 connects previously designated ATV routes to provide access to the businesses along Route 49 in Westfield Borough. Signs are in place along this route to inform ATV riders and the public that ATVs are permitted to travel on the roadway.

ATVs are permitted to operate on this section of roadway during daylight hours only and limited to the Northcentral Regional ATV Trail riding season established by DCNR. The riding season begins the Friday prior to Memorial Day and ends on the last Sunday in September each year.

“This project is a great example of the power of collaboration between state agencies, local communities, and outdoor recreation advocates,” said Cassell, who also serves as the director of DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry.

“By working together, we’re expanding safe and sustainable ATV access that helps more Pennsylvanians connect with nature, while supporting rural economies and small businesses that depend on outdoor recreation.”

Now in its second full year, the trail has quickly become one of Pennsylvania’s premier outdoor recreation destinations. A recent study found the trail system generated $13.1 million in economic impact for Potter and Tioga counties in 2023 – up from $10.4 million the previous year.

Potter and Tioga counties are a part of the Pennsylvania Wilds, a 13-county conservation landscape aimed at revitalizing rural communities through sustainable tourism development – all while inspiring a stewardship ethic in residents and visitors.

The Pennsylvania Wilds spans more than 2 million acres, which is comparable to Yellowstone National Park.

