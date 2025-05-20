Michigan Mixed Bag: Summer Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshop on tap in Roscommon

Lansing — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has announced the 2025 Becoming an Outdoors Woman Summer Workshop will be June 20-22 at the Ralph A. MacMullan Conference Center, 104 Conservation Drive, Roscommon, MI, 48653.

Women 18 and older are invited to join outdoor instructors as they guide women new to outdoor skills on activities including fly fishing, archery, shooting, kayaking, backpacking basics, fly tying, backcountry cooking and preparing for a hunt, stargazing, owl prowls, bonfires and more.

Pre-registration is required and there is a fee for the workshop.

To register go to Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses and click on the “Purchase a license” button. Sign in (using either a username and password or your ID and birthdate), and find the class under the Becoming an Outdoors Woman tab.

Call (517) 290-0687 for more info.

Escanaba Mich. — For the 63rd year the U.P. Trappers will host its Annual Trappers Convention/Outdoor Expo on July 11-12 at the U.P. State Fairgrounds in Escanaba Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days (all times EDT).

Admission is $10 for both days, kids under 12 are free.

Camping on the grounds is available, and food and refreshments will be for sale on the grounds. The famous Friday Night Fish Fry is happening again.

Call Julie Gartland for your reservations (cost is $25). There will be lots to see and do including activities for the kids. As always, this convention is a family-friendly affair.

Midwest Walleye Challenge: Fish, Win Prizes and Help the Walleye Fishery

Lansing — For a chance to win cash prizes and provide useful information to fisheries biologists participate in the Midwest Walleye Challenge this summer.

The Michigan DNR is partnering with MyCatch by Angler’s Atlas on a statewide walleye fishing challenge that includes all inland waters in the state. The challenge runs from May 15 through June 29.

As part of the challenge, anglers report their catches of walleye and their fishing trips in the MyCatch mobile app. The app uses anonymous location data, so your best fishing spots stay secret, while Michigan DNR fisheries biologists get valuable information – generalized lake and river catch data entered via the app – to better assess and manage walleye populations.

Michigan anglers compete only against Michigan anglers for biweekly prizes, as well as grand prize drawings at the end of the event. Participants pay $25 to register, which qualifies them for prizes, including cash payouts. New for this year, registrants will receive a unique referral code to share with others, and prizes will be awarded for referrals.

For questions and to register, email Angler’s Atlas at events@anglersatlas.com.

Cheboygan Lock Reopening Postponed Until May 23

Cheboygan, Mich. — The reopening of the DNR-managed Cheboygan Lock in Cheboygan has been postponed to Friday, May 23, due to slight construction delays in the $5.96 million renovation project.

The renovation project addressed critical repairs, including dewatering the lock chamber for concrete repairs to the floor and wall, replacing the miter gate sills, assessing and repairing the gates, and upgrading the hydraulic system.

Built in 1869, the Cheboygan Lock provides seasonal access to Michigan’s Inland Waterway for recreational and commercial watercraft.

Anyone planning to access the lock in the early 2025 season is encouraged to visit Michigan.gov/DNRClosures to view any changes to the anticipated reopening date.

For more information call (231) 627-9011.

Sgamma Withdraws as BLM Leader After Criticism of Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol Attacks

Billings, Mont. (AP) — President Donald Trump’s nominee to oversee an agency that manages a quarter-billion acres of public land has withdrawn her nomination following revelations that she criticized the Republican president in 2021 for inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The withdrawal of Kathleen Sgamma to lead the Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management was announced last month at the start of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. David Bernhardt, who served as interior secretary in Trump’s first term, indicated that people whose views don’t align with Trump’s should not seek political appointments in his administration.

Sgamma, a longtime oil and gas industry representative and Trump loyalist, appeared well-poised to carry out Trump’s plans to roll back restrictions on energy development, including in Western states where the land bureau has vast holdings. The agency also oversees mining, grazing and recreation.

Sgamma confirmed her withdrawal on LinkedIn and said it was an honor to have been nominated. White House spokesperson Liz Huston said the administration looked forward to naming another nominee but did not offer a timeline.