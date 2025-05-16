Michigan NRC adjusting deer regulations that impact antlerless harvest, specialty hunts

Michigan bowhunters have gained antlerless deer harvest opportunity in the Upper Peninsula, and Liberty and Independence hunt participants can again target bucks.

Those two changes were approved earlier this month by the state Natural Resources Commission during its meeting at Lansing Community College. The Commission voted 4-1 (two commissioners missed the meeting) to open the entire U.P. to antlerless harvest by archers with a combo or regular deer license. Commissioner Dave Anthony cast the only vote in opposition.

