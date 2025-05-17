Commentary: Bipartisan bill aims to extend critical national park maintenance funding

The National Parks Conservation Association on May 1 celebrated the reintroduction of a bill to extend critical maintenance funding for national parks and public lands across the country.
The America the Beautiful Act was reintroduced by U.S. Sens. Steve Daines, a Montana Republican, Angus King, an Independent from Maine, North Dakota Republican Kevin Cramer, and Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, and would provide an additional $11.2 billion over eight years to address our parks’ crumbling roads, decaying buildings, outdated drinking and wastewater systems, and many more critical repair needs.