Pennsylvania commission awards 16 grants to boating facilities

Harrisburg — The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, during the agency’s recent quarterly meeting, awarded several grants through its Boating Facility Grant Program.

Funds for this program are derived primarily from boat registration fees, state motorboat fuels tax and restricted revenue accounts, if applicable. In certain instances, federal aid is also used, if appropriate.

The 16 impactful projects awarded through the 2024 grant round are listed below, by watershed:

Delaware River Watershed

County of Chester – Improvements to Chambers Lake Access Area at Hibernia Park, Chester County

East Coventry Township – Construction of motorized/non-motorized boat launch, Schuylkill River, Chester County

Muhlenberg Township – Construction of a canoe/kayak access at Pioneer Grove Park, Schuylkill River, Berks County

Riverfront North Partnership – Dock improvements at the Frankford Boat Launch, Delaware River, Philadelphia County

Schuylkill River Greenways; – Construction of motorized/non-motorized boat launch at Ganshahawny Park, Schuylkill River, Berks County

Spring City Borough – Improvement to amenities at the Spring City Boat Launch Park, Schuylkill River, Chester County

Thornhurst Township – Development of boat access at Riverfront Park, Lehigh River, Lackawanna County

Lake Erie Watershed

Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority – Replacement of courtesy boat dock at Lampe Marina, Lake Erie, Erie County

Susquehanna River Watershed

Borough of Susquehanna Depot – Development of non-motorized boat launch at Ira Reynolds Park, Susquehanna River, Susquehanna County

East Lampeter Township – Design and construction of canoe/kayak access, Mill Creek, Lancaster County

Hanover Borough – Installation of non-motorized access area, Long Arm Reservoir, York County

Lewistown Borough – Rehabilitation of boat launch at Victory Park, Juniata River, Mifflin County

Montgomery Borough – Rehabilitation of boat launch at Montgomery Borough Park, West Branch Susquehanna River, Lycoming County

Wysox Township – Rehabilitation of Wysox Community Park boat launch, Susquehanna River, Bradford County

Ohio River Watershed

North Franklin Township – Construction of fishing dock and canoe/kayak launch on Reservoir Two, Washington County

Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry, and Tourism – Construction of non-motorized boat launch at President Township Park, Allegheny River, Venango County