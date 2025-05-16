Pennsylvania commission awards 16 grants to boating facilities

Harrisburg — The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission, during the agency’s recent quarterly meeting, awarded several grants through its Boating Facility Grant Program.
Funds for this program are derived primarily from boat registration fees, state motorboat fuels tax and restricted revenue accounts, if applicable. In certain instances, federal aid is also used, if appropriate.
The 16 impactful projects awarded through the 2024 grant round are listed below, by watershed:
Delaware River Watershed
County of Chester – Improvements to Chambers Lake Access Area at Hibernia Park, Chester County
East Coventry Township – Construction of motorized/non-motorized boat launch, Schuylkill River, Chester County
Muhlenberg Township – Construction of a canoe/kayak access at Pioneer Grove Park, Schuylkill River, Berks County
Riverfront North Partnership – Dock improvements at the Frankford Boat Launch, Delaware River, Philadelphia County
Schuylkill River Greenways; – Construction of motorized/non-motorized boat launch at Ganshahawny Park, Schuylkill River, Berks County
Spring City Borough – Improvement to amenities at the Spring City Boat Launch Park, Schuylkill River, Chester County
Thornhurst Township – Development of boat access at Riverfront Park, Lehigh River, Lackawanna County
Lake Erie Watershed
Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority – Replacement of courtesy boat dock at Lampe Marina, Lake Erie, Erie County
Susquehanna River Watershed
Borough of Susquehanna Depot – Development of non-motorized boat launch at Ira Reynolds Park, Susquehanna River, Susquehanna County
East Lampeter Township – Design and construction of canoe/kayak access, Mill Creek, Lancaster County
Hanover Borough – Installation of non-motorized access area, Long Arm Reservoir, York County
Lewistown Borough – Rehabilitation of boat launch at Victory Park, Juniata River, Mifflin County
Montgomery Borough – Rehabilitation of boat launch at Montgomery Borough Park, West Branch Susquehanna River, Lycoming County
Wysox Township – Rehabilitation of Wysox Community Park boat launch, Susquehanna River, Bradford County
Ohio River Watershed
North Franklin Township – Construction of fishing dock and canoe/kayak launch on Reservoir Two, Washington County
Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry, and Tourism – Construction of non-motorized boat launch at President Township Park, Allegheny River, Venango County