Great Lakes kings, cohos are the stars of Lake Michigan

More salmon stocked by the states, improved natural recruitment of wild-born fish, and milder winters allowing better baitfish survival all played a role in some of the best salmon fishing seen in more than a decade last year.

Charter captains in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin all had strong fish-catching seasons last year, and most believe it’ll be more of the same in 2025. The reason for their optimism? Spring coho catches have already been outstanding, with a sprinkling of Chinooks mixed in.