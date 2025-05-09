The Wisconsin DNR recently released a summary of its 2024 chronic wasting disease sampling efforts. Listen here for the details.
WI Daily Update: Details from the DNR’s 2024 CWD sampling efforts
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
There are new fishing regulations to brush up on ahead of Minnesota’s opener
With the Minnesota fishing opener Saturday, there are several new statewide and regional regulations that anglers should be mindful of
MN Daily Update: Join an astronomy club near you
In a recent “Star Watch” column from Bob Drieslein, he offers some advice for those who want to delve a
Older, wiser gobblers teach valuable lessons
A turkey hunt in Tennessee a few years ago proved one thing that I have long been a believer of