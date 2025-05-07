Minnesota DNR wraps up walleye egg wrangling

When entering the annual season of the Minnesota DNR’s walleye egg take, it’s never certain at the start how many will come from a particular location because it’s a moving target, depending on how productive some spots are compared with others.

“If things are going better with one strain of egg take than with another, we might take more eggs at that location,” said Paula Phelps, the DNR’s fish production supervisor. Phelps pointed to this year’s success with the Lower Mississippi strain of walleyes from the Cannon River, Knife Lake, and Lake Sarah.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here