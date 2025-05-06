Tuesday, May 6th, 2025
DNR, Michigan Army National Guard to work together to enhance public lands

Michigan Army National Guard personnel move dirt during readiness training at the Silver Lake Boating Access Site in Marquette County. The guard and the DNR will work together on public land projects through May 15. (DNR photo)

Alpena, Mich. — The Michigan Army National Guard’s 107th Engineer Battalion will conduct engineer construction projects next month at Rockport Recreation Area north of Alpena and P.H. Hoeft State Park in Presque Isle County.

Soldiers assigned to the 1430th Engineer Company, based in Traverse City, will participate in Innovative Readiness Training projects to assist the unit with building readiness.

The projects offer opportunities for hands-on experience for guard personnel in construction and maintenance, while also providing a benefit to the parks and community.

At Rockport Recreation Area through May 15, the Michigan Army National Guard will improve multi-use (horseback, biking, hiking) trails to mitigate standing water resulting from spring run-off and heavy rains. They also will construct a 10-foot by 12-foot maintenance shed that will be used by Michigan Department of Natural Resources staff.

Outdoor Observations: Some good news from Michigan’s NRC meeting regarding invasive carp barrier

Number of Michigan bass tournaments dips in 2024

Voter registration pitched at Michigan’s outdoor license dealers

At P.H. Hoeft State Park through May 15, the Michigan Army National Guard will undertake construction of two Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible pathways, from the day-use parking lot to the Sunrise Pavilion and a ramp at the Pavilion, ensuring all visitors access to this historic structure.  They will also renovate the office space at park headquarters for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources staff.

During the time of construction, the areas will be closed to the public. Visitors are asked to avoid these areas for their own safety and that of Michigan Army National Guard personnel.

P.H. Hoeft State Park will open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, June 16 to see the results of the work the Michigan Army National Guard and the DNR have performed cooperatively to improve these public lands.

