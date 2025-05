A saltwater fishing trip off the coast of Baja in the late 1960s was a memorable one for Paul Kraus, of Maumee, Ohio.

The fishing was made memorable, in fact, because Kraus ended up catching an 8-foot long, 120-pound marlin while fishing with his brother-in-law, Tom Anderson.

“He caught the biggest fish of the trip,” said Paul’s son, Eric. “As the story goes, he felt quite a bit of pressure because the locals were saying how big it was and that he should keep it.”

