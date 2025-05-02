Ryan Rothstein: Don’t overlook native shrubs as top-notch deer habitat

In many ways, the serious modern deer hunter has a tremendous knowledge advantage over deer hunters of yesteryear. The advent of social media and the online information sphere have made the culmination of human whitetail-hunting knowledge available at your fingertips.
This has created a generation of deer hunters who are as hardcore as they come, and who are also pretty knowledgeable about deer biology and behavior as a result. But in many ways, the serious modern deer hunter is at a major disadvantage compared with our deer-hunting forefathers.