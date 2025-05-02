Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman start the show with an update on the Minnesota turkey season, plus a legislative update. Then Ron Schara offers some mid-season turkey hunting tips and makes a pitch for MN-Fish and its spring auction. Rapala pro Tony Roach then drops in with tips and tactics for the May 10 Minnesota inland waters walleye opener. Tim Lesmeister and Drieslein wrap up the show talking opener tips and the hen mallard cam formerly known as the Eagle Cam.
Episode 538 – Turkey season, Ron Schara turkey tips, Tony Roach on fishing opener, hen mallard cam
