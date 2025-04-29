Illinois Mixed Bag: Fish salvage declaration at Little Grassy Lake

Makanda, Ill. — Illinois DNR issued a fish salvage declaration for Little Grassy Lake in response to rehabilitation plans for the Little Grassy Lake dam and spillway.

Salvage may be conducted until April 1, 2026. Aquatic life may be taken by a person possessing a valid sport fishing license or a combination hunting and fishing license.

Legal methods for taking any species of fish shall include two pole and line fishing only; anglers may also take carp, carpsuckers, buffalo, gar, bowfin, and suckers by pitchfork, gigs, bow and arrow or bow and arrow devices. There are no daily or possession limits for any species during the fish salvage declaration.

No fish may be cleaned on site, nor can any fish offal be dumped on the site.

Little Grassy Lake is a 1,000-acre lake operated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service located in the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge complex between Marion and Carbondale in Williamson County.

The rehabilitation operation is in coordination with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers St. Louis District through the formal Little Grassy Lake Dam Modification Study, which began on Sept. 10, 2024.

MORE COVERAGE FROM ILLINOIS OUTDOOR NEWS:

Illinois research looks deep into how social lives of deer spread disease

Fish sampling season luring anglers’ eyes in Illinois

CWD cases escaping the disease’s ‘hot zone’ in Illinois

Waterfowl Open Houses Being Hosted by DNR

Clinton, Ill. — Waterfowl hunters are encouraged to attend one of DNR’s 2025 public open houses to contribute feedback on issues related to waterfowl hunting, including waterfowl hunting zones and future waterfowl season dates.

Input gathered from the public will be used to inform dates for the 2026 through 2030 waterfowl hunting seasons. Hunters will have the opportunity to review information, provide comments on proposed waterfowl season recommendations, and speak with DNR biologists.

All public open houses will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a formal presentation at 6 p.m. Each open houses will feature identical information, so hunters are encouraged to attend one session that is convenient for them.

Locations and dates for the open houses: Western Illinois University – Quad Cities in Moline (May 6), James “Pate” Philip State Park in Bartlett Nature Center, 2054 W. Stearns Road, Bartlett (May 7), John Wood Community College in Quincy (May 8), Dickson Mounds Museum in Lewistown (May 13), DNR field office in Olney (May 20), John A. Logan College in Carterville (May 21), and National Great Rivers Museum in Alton (May 22).

Shabbona Set to Host Spring Wingshooting Clinic

Springfield — Youth age 10 and older and adults can register online now for the introductory wingshooting clinic scheduled for May 3-4 at Shabbona Lake State Recreation Area in DeKalb County.

The introductory wingshooting clinic is designed for youth and adults interested in learning to shoot or improving their skills shooting a shotgun at moving clay targets. Participants need to be in the beginner/novice shooting skill level. Participants can register for the day that best fits their schedule. The cost is $10 per participant.

Introductory wingshooting clinics are about learning to safely shoot a shotgun at a moving target with reasonable reliability. The clinic starts with a shotgun safety presentation at 10 a.m. followed by a short, small-group hands-on shotgun orientation session with a wingshooting instructor.

These clinics are taught by instructors certified by DNR or the National Sporting Clays Association (NSCA). Lunch is provided for participants. The afternoon is spent in the field shooting clay targets until approximately 4 p.m. Not only do the participants learn to safely handle and shoot a shotgun, but they learn that being skilled at shooting clay targets is a lot of fun.

This wingshooting clinic is sponsored by Pheasants Forever – DeKalb County and LaSalle County Chapters, the Shabbona Sportsman Club, DNR and the Illinois Conservation Foundation. Sponsors assist the wingshooting clinics by providing volunteers, and funding for the clay targets, shot shells, and lunch for the participants.

For more information, visit the DNR website.

Bass Fishing Hall of Fame To Induct Three

Springfield, Mo. — The plaque wall at the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame will see three new additions in 2025, a formidable trio that represents a cross section of industry pillars, including boat building, media, tournament organization, and tackle innovation.

The Hall of Fame will welcome Randy Hopper, Craig Lamb, and William Shakespeare, Jr., who were selected from a diverse 20-person ballot by the Hall of Fame’s 30-member selection panel and living Hall of Fame inductees.

A total of 81 ballots were distributed and 65 were returned, eclipsing last year’s total for most ballots submitted in a single year. The roster of Hall of Famers now stands at 103.

Wisconsin Seeking Tips in Illegal Elk Shooting

Black River Falls, Wis. — The Wisconsin DNR is seeking the public’s help to gather information about the illegal killing of a bull elk in Jackson County in west-central Wisconsin.

Wisconsin DNR staff received and responded to a report of a dead elk on the morning of Tuesday, March 18. The elk was located off East Snow Creek Road and on private property north of the city of Black River Falls, where department staff were conducting elk capture efforts to radio-collar and relocate a small group of elk.

Following a necropsy to investigate the cause of the mortality, it was determined the bull had died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound.

The bull was one of the last remaining elk originally brought from Kentucky in 2016 and has served as one of the primary breeding bulls for the Central Elk Herd. The Wisconsin DNR asks the public to share any information with the DNR’s confidential violation hotline online or by calling 1-800-847-9367.