New York’s Outdoor Calendar

SEASON DATES

For a complete list of fall hunting seasons, including trapping, waterfowl and pheasant and other small game seasons, visit: https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/hunting/seasons

MAY 1: Spring gobbler season; fishing seasons open for walleyes, northern pike, chain pickerel and tiger muskellunge.

EVENTS/SHOWS

MAY 3: Whitetails Unlimited Holland Chapter Banquet, Holland Willows Holland, N.Y. Info: 413-244-2304.

MAY 11: Whitetails Unlimited Lake Ontario Chapter Banquet, VFW Post 6778 Palmyra, N.Y. Info: 315-573-3330.

MAY 16-18: Becoming an Outdoors Woman Beyond BOW Workshop: Cast & Blast, Great Camp Sagamore, Raquette Lake, N.Y. Info: 518-402-8963.

MAY 17: Hunter Education Class, Peterboro Conservation Club, Oneida, N.Y. Info: 315-265-3245

MAY 30-JUNE 1: Becoming an Outdoors Woman Beyond BOW Workshop: Women’s Beginner Fly Fishing Bootcamp, Great Camp Sagamore, Raquette Lake, N.Y. Info: 518-402-8963.

AUG. 9: Vintage Finger Lakes Decoy Collectors Association 5th Annual Decoy Show, American Legion Post 256, Canandaigua, N.Y. Info: 585-857-0106.

JULY 11-13: Huntstock, N.Y., Vernon Center, N.Y. info: https://huntstockevents.com/home.

OCT. 18-19: NYS Sportsmen Assoc. Syracuse Gun Show, NYS Fairgrounds, Syracuse, N.Y. Info: https://www.facebook.com/gunshowpromotion/.

SHOOTS

MAY 11: Pinewood Archers 3-D Shoot, Long Island Shooting Range, Ridge, N.Y. Info: 631-687-0232.

MAY 17: Hawkeye Bowmen Archery Club,Ribbons and Bows Shoot, Alden, N.Y. Info: 716-491-7045.

MAY 18: Pinewood Archers 3-D Shoot, Long Island Shooting Range, Ridge, N.Y. Info: 631-687-0232.

MAY 23-25: New York State Muzzleloaders Association Spring Shoot, Oxford Rod & Gun Club, Oxford, N.Y. Info: 845-688-5560 or visit: www.nysmla.com.

AUG. 14-17: Hawkeye Bowmen Archery Club, 32 Annual Traditional Shoot, Alden, N.Y. Info: 716-491-7045.

SEPT. 1: Hawkeye Bowmen Archery Club, Labor Day Shoot, Alden, N.Y. Info: 716-491-7045.

Williamson Conservation & Sporting Club (Wayne County): Free trap and skeet shoots for ages 12-19, shells for 12 and 20 gauge and 50 clay targets provided. Info: 585-330-6173

TOURNAMENTS

MAY 1-30: Buffalo Walleye Bash Derby. Info: 716-480-9862.

MAY 2-11: Lake Ontario Counties (LOC) Spring Derby, Salmon and Trout. Info: www.loc.org.

MAY 10: Spring Big Boy Shootout in Wilson and Olcott. Info: 585-303-9267.

MAY 7-18 : Wilson Harbor Invitational Salmon Tournament, which includes a Salmon Slam and $1K a Day contest from May 10-16. Info: https://greatlakesspecialevents.com/wilson-harbor-invitation.



MAY 17: NY Kayak Bass Fishing, Live Event No. 2, Cayuga Lake. Info: www.nykbf.com.

MAY 23-25: Sonny’s Brown Trout Event. Info: www.sonnysfishingcenter.com.

MAY 29 – 24: Annual Don Johannes Memorial Big Fish and 15th Annual Pete DeAngelo Memorial 3-Fish Contest. Info: 716-523-1727.

MAY 30-31: 41st Annual Skip Hartman Memorial Lake Ontario Pro-Am Salmon Team Tournament, Wilson and Olcott. Info: www.lakeontarioproam.net.

MAY 31: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing, Lake George. Info: www.adirondackkbf.com.

MAY 31: NY Kayak Bass Fishing, Live Event No. 3, Otisco Lake. Info: www.nykbf.com.

JUNE 6-8: WNY Walleye Classic/Dunkirk Walleye Festival. Info: www.primitivepatriotoutdoors.com/wny-walleye-classic.

ATTENTION CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

New York Outdoor News ATTN: Calendar P.O. Box 302 Fort Ann, NY 12827

JUNE 7-8: Orleans County Open Salmon and Trout Tournament. Info: www.facebook.com/orleanscountyopen.

JUNE 7-15: Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY, Inc., 41st Annual Walleye Derby, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: https://southtownswalleye.com.

JUNE 21: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing, Hudson/Mohawk rivers. Info: www.adirondackkbf.com.



JUNE 21: A-Tom-Mik Challenge. Info: www.atommik.com.

JUNE 21: NY Kayak Bass Fishing, Live Event No. 4, HemDiceOye (Hemlock, Canadice, Honeoye Lakes). Info: www.nykbf.com.

JUNE 28 – AUG. 10: New York Walleye Derby. Info: www.newyorkwalleyederby.com.

JULY 19: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing, Great Sacandaga Lake. Info: www.adirondackkbf.com.



JULY 19: NY Kayak Bass Fishing, Live Event No. 5, Rochester Waterfront (Lake Ontario). Info: www.nykbf.com.

AUG. 16: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing, Schroon Lake. Info: www.adirondackkbf.com.

AUG. 16: NY Kayak Bass Fishing, Live Event No. 6, Owasco Lake. Info: www.nykbf.com.

SEPT. 20: Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY, One Day Walleye Tournament, Hamburg, N.Y. Info: https://southtownswalleye.com.

SEPT. 20-21: Adirondack Kayak Bass Fishing, Club Classic: Lake Champlain. Info: www.adirondackkbf.com.

SEPT. 20-21: NY Kayak Bass Fishing, NYKBF Championships (Lake TBA). Info: www.nykbf.com.

OCT. 4: NY Kayak Bass Fishing, State Invitational (Lake George). Info: www.nykbf.com.

MEETINGS

CNY Chapter Ruffed Grouse Society Meeting: Tuesday, May 14, 6:30 p.m., Dewitt Fish and Game Club, Jamesville, N.Y. Info: 315-391-5175.

Central New York Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday each month 7 p.m., Fayetteville-Manilus Rod & Gun Club, Manlius. Info: 315-420-9209.

Cortland Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., Homer. Info: 607-849-6718.

Federation Of Sportsmen’s Clubs Of Sullivan County: Second Wednesday of each month, 7 p.m. White Lake Fire House. Info: www.sportsmensfederation.com/ or call 845-798-4612.

Hague Fish & Game Club: Third Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., West Hague Road, Hague N.Y. Info: hfg12836@yahoo.com.

Keuka Lake Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7 p.m., IWLA Clubhouse, Penn Yan, N.Y. Info: 315-729-3574.

North Eastern Arms Collectors Association Inc.: Second Wednesday each month, American Legion Hall, Babylon, N.Y. Info: 631-241-3299.

Orange County Trappers: Monthly, 7:30 p.m., Shawangunk Fish & Game Association. Info: 201-931-6069.

Oswego County Trappers: First Tuesday of the month (except July and November) at 7 p.m. at The Leatherstocking Club, Route 104, New Haven. Info: 315-591-0581 or 315-591-3525.

Rome Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rome. Info: 315-336-2460.

Schenectady County Conservation Council: First Monday of the month, 7 p.m., Guan Ho Ha Fish and Game Club, Scotia. Info: 518-355-0657.

Utica Chapter Izaak Walton League: Monthly, MWP Arts Institute, Utica. Info: 315-853-1066.

Warren County Conservation Council: First Thursday of each month, 6 p.m. Info: buck@adkhunter.com.