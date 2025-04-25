Friday, April 25th, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Friday, April 25th, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Wisconsin Mixed Bag: DNR accepting applications for seats on Wolf Advisory Committee through May 4

Madison — The DNR is seeking stakeholder applicants to serve on the DNR’s Wolf Advisory Committee. Applications will be accepted through Sunday, May 4, at 11:59 p.m.

Committee members will assist the DNR with the implementation of the 2023 wolf plan that details the objectives, strategies and products that will help guide wolf conservation and management efforts in Wisconsin.

The committee will be comprised of DNR staff, representatives from government agencies/entities, the Conservation Congress, Chippewa tribes and up to 10 stakeholder seats, with those seats structured to represent a balanced spectrum of interest groups and viewpoints. These stakeholder seats will be filled via a competitive application process and are subject to three-year term limits.

The 10 stakeholder seats will be divided among five categories (two each). Full descriptions of the categories and requirements to be considered for a category are listed on the DNR’s Wolves in Wisconsin web page under the advisory committee tab. The five stakeholder groups are: Hunting and trapping; agricultural and ranching; environmental; conservation science and education; and at-large-unaffiliated.

MORE COVERAGE FROM WISCONSIN OUTDOOR NEWS:

98 turkeys ‘tagged’ for Phase II of Wisconsin study

Kroening pleads guilty to two counts in southeast Wis. deer poaching case

Columbus archers win all three NASP age divisions in Wisconsin state tourney

NRCS Application Deadline is May 16

Madison — Farmers and forest landowners may sign up for U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) conservation funding through the May 16 deadline. Nathan Fikkert, USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) state conservationist in Wisconsin, said funding is available for the NRCS Regional Conservation Partnership Program (RCPP).

“RCPP encourages conservation partners to join in efforts with producers to increase the restoration and sustainable use of natural resources on regional or watershed scales,” Fikkert said. “Receiving RCPP applications early gives our staff ample time to assist our customers, address their resource concerns, and begin planning and coordinating for their land’s conservation needs.”

Although NRCS accepts applications year-round at all USDA offices in Wisconsin, applications received after May 16 will be deferred to the next funding cycle.

DNR Looking for 10 New Game Wardens

Madison — The DNR will accept applications for the next class of conservation wardens from April 10 through May 6. The DNR expects to hire about 10 full-time wardens for the upcoming 2026 class. Successful applicants will begin their law enforcement training in January 2026 or April 2026, depending on experience level.

The DNR will host a webinar on April 22 from 5-6 p.m. to discuss the hiring process and training program. Conservation wardens statewide will hold open “office hours” sessions for applicants.

Questions and inquiries can be directed to DNR recruiting officer Mary Bisch at mary.bisch@wisconsin.gov or (920) 500-0332.

The DNR’s Shaili Pfeiffer is the recipient of the 2024 Rebecca Wallace Award. (Photo courtesy of the Wisconsin DNR)
Pfeiffer’s Work Recognized as Recipient of DNR’s 2024 Rebecca Wallace Award

Madison — Shaili Pfeiffer, DNR natural resources staff specialist in the Water Use Section, was awarded the 2024 Rebecca Wallace Award at the Natural Resources Board meeting on Wednesday, April 9.

This award honors DNR employees who improve relationships with partners on environmental quality issues or staff mentoring. The NRB created the award as a memorial to DNR employee Rebecca Wallace, who lost her life, along with her husband, in an automobile accident in 1997. Wallace was an 18-year DNR employee known for her dedication to her work and her ability to bring people together to solve problems.

Pfeiffer started her DNR career in 2004 as a water resources specialist. She is known for her contributions to water resource management, leadership in conservation efforts, and her commitment to fostering partnerships throughout the Great Lakes region.

Pfeiffer has played a critical role in advancing Wisconsin’s water resource policies, particularly through her work on the implementation of the Great Lakes Compact and the city of Waukesha’s transition to a Great Lakes water supply.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2025Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?

Help Shape the Future of OutdoorNews.com!

We know you love the outdoors—now we want to make OutdoorNews.com the ultimate destination for all things hunting, fishing, and conservation.

Take our brief 3 minute survey to share your thoughts, and help us build the best outdoor website on the planet. As a thank you, we’ll send you a special offer!

Together, we can make OutdoorNews.com even better.

Take the Survey

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.