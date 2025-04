The second stage of a two-year GPS tracking study in Wisconsin designed to gain insights into hen turkey nesting behavior and movements, while also measure poult survival, is off to a strong start.

“With better weather conditions, we were able to trap and tag more birds (early this year),” said Chris Pollentier, a Wisconsin DNR upland research scientist.

A review of last year’s results led the researchers to make only minor tweaks in the methodology and technology employed for this next phase.

