It’s understandable that the focus on spring turkey-hunting tactics leans heavily in the gobbler’s direction. Yet, in April and May, longbeards mostly center their attention on the ladies of the species. Where the hens go, so, too, go the gobblers.

This is pretty basic stuff, but understanding the daily habits of hens can help you figure out just how and when to call, when to actually hunt, and what to do if the birds become tight-lipped.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here