Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Search
My Account
Wednesday, April 23rd, 2025

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1968

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Public Lands Rally set for Thursday, May 8 at Minnesota State Capitol

Join organizers from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 8 to sound off on behalf of public lands that are enjoyed by hunters, anglers and all kinds of outdoor users.

St. Paul, Minn. — As national threats to public lands have grown in 2025, a series of rallies with big crowds have happened across the American West. Well, it’s Minnesota’s turn.

A coalition of state outdoors groups is asking hunters, anglers, and anyone who cares about North America’s public lands to attend a public lands day rally at the State Capitol on Thursday, May 8. Sportsmen for the Boundary Waters, the Minnesota Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, and Save the Boundary Waters, along with other conservation groups will be at the Capitol to rally for public lands and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area

MORE COVERAGE FROM MINNESOTA OUTDOOR NEWS:

Commentary: Trump to scrap Biden-era rule that elevated conservation on public lands

Strong start for Minnesota turkey hunters, and a rare red hen near Grey Eagle

Outdoors scribe Scott Bestul, well-known for his whitetail expertise, dies at age 64

Join organizers from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 8 to sound off on behalf of these public assets. At 4 p.m., hear speakers from across the conservation world, meet the leaders of local conservation groups, and create your public lands sign at the rally sign station. Then enjoy the after-party at Dual Citizen Brewing in St. Paul starting at 5:30 p.m.

The after-event will feature more speakers, informational tables from the participating organizations, prizes and giveaways, plus food and drink.

See complete details about the event at www.sportsmenbwca.org

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2025Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?

Help Shape the Future of OutdoorNews.com!

We know you love the outdoors—now we want to make OutdoorNews.com the ultimate destination for all things hunting, fishing, and conservation.

Take our brief 3 minute survey to share your thoughts, and help us build the best outdoor website on the planet. As a thank you, we’ll send you a special offer!

Together, we can make OutdoorNews.com even better.

Take the Survey

Introducing The Outdoor News Foundation

Donate Today

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.