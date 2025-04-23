Public Lands Rally set for Thursday, May 8 at Minnesota State Capitol

St. Paul, Minn. — As national threats to public lands have grown in 2025, a series of rallies with big crowds have happened across the American West. Well, it’s Minnesota’s turn.

A coalition of state outdoors groups is asking hunters, anglers, and anyone who cares about North America’s public lands to attend a public lands day rally at the State Capitol on Thursday, May 8. Sportsmen for the Boundary Waters, the Minnesota Chapter of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, and Save the Boundary Waters, along with other conservation groups will be at the Capitol to rally for public lands and the Boundary Waters Canoe Area.

Join organizers from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 8 to sound off on behalf of these public assets. At 4 p.m., hear speakers from across the conservation world, meet the leaders of local conservation groups, and create your public lands sign at the rally sign station. Then enjoy the after-party at Dual Citizen Brewing in St. Paul starting at 5:30 p.m.

The after-event will feature more speakers, informational tables from the participating organizations, prizes and giveaways, plus food and drink.

See complete details about the event at www.sportsmenbwca.org