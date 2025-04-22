Strong start for Minnesota turkey hunters, and a rare red hen near Grey Eagle

With two days remaining in Minnesota’s first spring turkey-hunting season that began April 16, preliminary harvest from the first five days totaled around 6,500 turkeys as of Monday, April 21.

A year ago, the total first-season harvest – during a season that set an overall harvest record – was just over 7,000 toms. Nate Huck, DNR migratory game bird consultant, said harvest during the “A” season would increase slightly with more hunters reporting their harvests from Monday and Tuesday before the “B” season kicked off Wednesday.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here